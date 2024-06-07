Cambodian PM Says Multilateralism Effective Way To Deal With New Emerging Technologies
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 07, 2024 | 11:40 AM
PHNOM PENH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet said on Friday that multilateralism is an effective way to deal with new emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), blockchain, quantum computing, data science, machine learning, augmented reality and virtual reality, and biotechnology.
Hun Manet made the remarks during the opening ceremony of the 20th ASEAN Ministerial Meeting on Science, Technology and Innovation in northwest Cambodia's Siem Reap province and his speech was live broadcast on the state-run TVK.
"Multilateralism is important in enhancing efficiency through joint researches, exchanges, joint use of resources, and for creating harmony through shaping frameworks, common platforms and agendas for shared development and progress," he said.
"Indeed, countries need to compete very hard in acquiring cutting-edge technologies, but we also need to ensure that we can still create space for cooperation within our healthy competition," he added.
Hun Manet said ASEAN, which has a long history of multilateral cooperation in science, technology and innovation (STI), should advocate more vocally on the need to adhere to the principle of multilateralism to shape the future of new technologies.
"The ASEAN STI ecosystem relies heavily on multilateral principles underpinned by stability, peace, equity, sustainability, and inclusiveness," he said.
He urged the next ASEAN Action Plan on STI 2026-2035 to pay more attention to equitable access to technologies through technology transfer, regional talent development and mobility.
He also called for the strengthening of collaboration between STI stakeholders in the region, and more investment in innovation-driven research and development.
ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) groups Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
