Open Menu

Canadian Sentenced To Life In Prison For 'terrorist' Murders Of Muslim Family

Umer Jamshaid Published February 22, 2024 | 11:53 PM

Canadian sentenced to life in prison for 'terrorist' murders of Muslim family

A white supremacist committed terrorism when he ran down a Muslim family out for an evening stroll, a Canadian judge said Thursday as she sentenced him to life in prison for the murders

Ottawa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) A white supremacist committed terrorism when he ran down a Muslim family out for an evening stroll, a Canadian judge said Thursday as she sentenced him to life in prison for the murders.

The ruling is the first in Canada to make a link between white supremacy and terrorism in a murder case.

Nathaniel Veltman, 23, was convicted in November of four counts of first degree or premeditated murder, and one count of attempted murder in the killing of three generations of Afzaal family that also left a young boy orphaned.

He acknowledged striking the family with his pickup truck in June 2021 in London, Ontario.

The prosecution argued at trial that he sought to intimidate and terrorize Muslims, while the defense said he'd suffered a mental decline -- which did not, however, meet the requirements for an insanity plea.

His lawyers also said he was in "a state of extreme confusion" after consuming hallucinogenic psilocybin mushrooms that weekend.

Judge Renee Pomerance of the Ontario Superior Court of Justice at his sentencing said Veltman "had planned a murderous rampage for months and took steps to ensure that he would kill as many Muslims in this brutal manner as he could.

" Recalling Veltman's statements to police, she said: "He wanted to intimidate the Muslim community.

He wanted to follow in the footsteps of other mass killers, and he wanted to inspire others to commit murderous acts."

"I find that the offender's actions constitute terrorist activity," she concluded.

The jury in the almost 10-week trial heard Veltman had penned a "terrorist manifesto," found on his computer, in which he espoused white nationalism and described his hate for Muslims.

The judge noted that he wore "combat gear" including a helmet and bulletproof vest during the attack.

Veltman passed Afzaal family on a London street on that warm Sunday evening, turned his newly purchased truck with a heavy grill guard around, jumped the curb and slammed into them.

Salman Afzaal, 46, his wife Madiha Salman, 44, their 15-year-old daughter Yumnah and her grandmother Talat Afzaal, 74, were killed. A nine-year-old boy orphaned in the ramming suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The slaying was the deadliest anti-Muslim attack in Canada since a shooting at a mosque in Quebec City in 2017 that left six dead. The perpetrator of that shooting was not accused of terrorism.

amc/bfm/

Related Topics

Dead Murder Attack Terrorist Police Canada Lawyers Wife Young London Ontario Superior June November Sunday 2017 Mosque Muslim Family Court

Recent Stories

Scotland's 'full focus' is on England result in Si ..

Scotland's 'full focus' is on England result in Six Nations, says Townsend

14 minutes ago
 Rossouw, bowlers help Quetta Gladiators beat Islam ..

Rossouw, bowlers help Quetta Gladiators beat Islamabad in low-scoring fixture

19 minutes ago
 Pakistan to present position on Israel in ICJ on F ..

Pakistan to present position on Israel in ICJ on Friday: FO Spokesperson

20 minutes ago
 Dr Najeeb emphasis on completing IMF program

Dr Najeeb emphasis on completing IMF program

38 minutes ago
 Ferrari's Sainz speeds to top of F1 test charts

Ferrari's Sainz speeds to top of F1 test charts

38 minutes ago
 ECP issues list of reserved seats for women, minor ..

ECP issues list of reserved seats for women, minorities in PA

55 minutes ago
Tennis: WTA Dubai Open results - 1st update

Tennis: WTA Dubai Open results - 1st update

1 hour ago
 EU proposes cutting red tape and checks for farmer ..

EU proposes cutting red tape and checks for farmers amid protests

1 hour ago
 Tennis: Qatar Open results

Tennis: Qatar Open results

1 hour ago
 Hungary ruling party names court head to replace d ..

Hungary ruling party names court head to replace disgraced president

1 hour ago
 Two died in petrol agency fire incident

Two died in petrol agency fire incident

1 hour ago
 Keenan delivers blow to Ireland as Frawley comes i ..

Keenan delivers blow to Ireland as Frawley comes in for Wales match

1 hour ago

More Stories From World