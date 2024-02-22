Canadian Sentenced To Life In Prison For 'terrorist' Murders Of Muslim Family
Umer Jamshaid Published February 22, 2024 | 11:53 PM
A white supremacist committed terrorism when he ran down a Muslim family out for an evening stroll, a Canadian judge said Thursday as she sentenced him to life in prison for the murders
Ottawa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) A white supremacist committed terrorism when he ran down a Muslim family out for an evening stroll, a Canadian judge said Thursday as she sentenced him to life in prison for the murders.
The ruling is the first in Canada to make a link between white supremacy and terrorism in a murder case.
Nathaniel Veltman, 23, was convicted in November of four counts of first degree or premeditated murder, and one count of attempted murder in the killing of three generations of Afzaal family that also left a young boy orphaned.
He acknowledged striking the family with his pickup truck in June 2021 in London, Ontario.
The prosecution argued at trial that he sought to intimidate and terrorize Muslims, while the defense said he'd suffered a mental decline -- which did not, however, meet the requirements for an insanity plea.
His lawyers also said he was in "a state of extreme confusion" after consuming hallucinogenic psilocybin mushrooms that weekend.
Judge Renee Pomerance of the Ontario Superior Court of Justice at his sentencing said Veltman "had planned a murderous rampage for months and took steps to ensure that he would kill as many Muslims in this brutal manner as he could.
" Recalling Veltman's statements to police, she said: "He wanted to intimidate the Muslim community.
He wanted to follow in the footsteps of other mass killers, and he wanted to inspire others to commit murderous acts."
"I find that the offender's actions constitute terrorist activity," she concluded.
The jury in the almost 10-week trial heard Veltman had penned a "terrorist manifesto," found on his computer, in which he espoused white nationalism and described his hate for Muslims.
The judge noted that he wore "combat gear" including a helmet and bulletproof vest during the attack.
Veltman passed Afzaal family on a London street on that warm Sunday evening, turned his newly purchased truck with a heavy grill guard around, jumped the curb and slammed into them.
Salman Afzaal, 46, his wife Madiha Salman, 44, their 15-year-old daughter Yumnah and her grandmother Talat Afzaal, 74, were killed. A nine-year-old boy orphaned in the ramming suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
The slaying was the deadliest anti-Muslim attack in Canada since a shooting at a mosque in Quebec City in 2017 that left six dead. The perpetrator of that shooting was not accused of terrorism.
amc/bfm/
Recent Stories
Scotland's 'full focus' is on England result in Six Nations, says Townsend
Rossouw, bowlers help Quetta Gladiators beat Islamabad in low-scoring fixture
Pakistan to present position on Israel in ICJ on Friday: FO Spokesperson
Dr Najeeb emphasis on completing IMF program
Ferrari's Sainz speeds to top of F1 test charts
ECP issues list of reserved seats for women, minorities in PA
Tennis: WTA Dubai Open results - 1st update
EU proposes cutting red tape and checks for farmers amid protests
Tennis: Qatar Open results
Hungary ruling party names court head to replace disgraced president
Two died in petrol agency fire incident
Keenan delivers blow to Ireland as Frawley comes in for Wales match
More Stories From World
-
EU proposes cutting red tape and checks for farmers amid protests1 hour ago
-
Hungary ruling party names court head to replace disgraced president1 hour ago
-
Indian protesting farmers march to Delhi continues1 hour ago
-
Polish parliament backs easier access to morning-after pill1 hour ago
-
Senegal president to go on live TV after weeks of turmoil55 minutes ago
-
Pupils injured in knife attack at German school, suspect detained3 hours ago
-
Russia's war in Ukraine inflicting immense suffering on civilians: UN5 hours ago
-
UK announces new sanctions against Russia over Ukraine war5 hours ago
-
Russia claims gains in east Ukraine as war anniversary approaches5 hours ago
-
Russia's war in Ukraine has inflicted 'horrific human cost': UN5 hours ago
-
Poland vows to protect Ukraine aid deliveries, hold talks on border row6 hours ago
-
Senegal president set for TV interview after weeks of turmoil6 hours ago