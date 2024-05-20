Cannes film follows Egypt feminists on brink of adulthood

Cannes, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) Filmmakers Nada Riyadh and Ayman El Amir spent so much time following an all-girl theatre troupe in a remote Egyptian village that at one point someone tried to sell them a house.

"He thought we were always there so we might as well live there," Riyadh told AFP after the premiere of their documentary at the Cannes Film Festival.

"The Brink of Dreams" follows a group of teenage girls in rural southern Egypt over four years, between rehearsals, as they navigate the tough decisions that will determine their adulthood.

Majda dreams of studying theatre in Cairo, Monika wants to become a famous singer and Haidi is being pursued by the hottest guy in the village.

In their feminist street performances, they boldly rail against the patriarchy, challenging members of the crowd on issues such as self-fulfilment and early marriage.

But soon life takes over and the teenagers from Egypt's Coptic Christian minority find themselves confronted with these concepts for real.

The camera discreetly captures conversations in the family shop, between a father and daughter, or two lovers, as neighbours and animals go about their daily lives.

"In the beginning there was a lot of people always looking at the camera. Everybody was self-conscious," said Riyadh.

But "once the trust had been built between them and us, we had that chance to blend in."