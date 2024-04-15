China Allows Buffalo Embryos Import From Specific Regions Of Pakistan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 15, 2024 | 09:50 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) China has allowed specific regions of Pakistan to export buffalo embryos that meet its quarantine requirements.
The latitude and longitude coordinates provided in the recent joint announcement of China General Administration of Customs and Chinese Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs correspond to the buffalo epidemic-free ranch of Royal Group in Punjab, Chinese media reported.
This marks the first ranch in Pakistan and the only one in the world capable of exporting high-yield buffalo embryos to China.
As one of the first agricultural projects initiated under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, Royal Group's "Buffalo Breeding Project" has made significant progress.
The importation of buffalo embryos into China can significantly shorten the cycle of improving dairy buffalo breeds from 12 years in the past to three years. Additionally, the milk production of a single buffalo can be increased by more than threefold.
In addition, Royal Group has established an in vitro embryo production factory and pastures in Pakistan.
They have also recruited and trained local researchers and farm managers, and provided high-quality germplasm resources of milk buffalo to Pakistan.
This has helped solve the issue of maintaining the local super buffalo resource.
In 2021, the Royal Group established Royal Cell Biotechnology (Pakistan) and officially launched the "Milk Buffalo Provenance Chip" strategy. In the following year, the Royal Cell in vitro embryo production plant was formally inaugurated.
Now, local technicians in Pakistan can produce hundreds of high-quality buffalo embryos in a week. The embryos will breed high-yielding milk buffalo herds and greatly increase buffalo milk production once they are introduced to China.
At present, a 10,000-head buffalo breeding ranch funded by Royal Group is currently under intensive construction. The first phase of the project is expected to be completed by June 2024.
The first phase will provide 3,000 recipient cattle for carrying out embryo transplantation of high-yield buffaloes from Pakistan. This initiative aims to rapidly breed the first batch of high-yield breeding herds in China.
APP/asg
Recent Stories
British Investment Group, One Homes, Expected to launch second development at Ce ..
Pakistan Army continues rescue operations in rain-affected areas
"China Ready to Strengthen Counter-Terrorism Cooperation with Pakistan: Envoy"
Why multi-millionaires should live in the cheap countries?
IMF recommends Pakistan to tax non-essential items including cigarettes
High-level Saudi delegation arrives in Islamabad
Naqvi suspects India’s involvement in Amir Tamba’s murder
Infinix NOTE 40 Series vs. the Competition: Why It Stands Out
Gold price goes up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan
Balochistan is the future of Pakistan and Gwadar will be an important milestone ..
Fawad demands immediate release of Imran Khan from jail
"Unlock Exceptional Value: The New realme Note 50 with Extended Warranty Now Ava ..
More Stories From World
-
Lufthansa reports loss, cuts outlook after strikes1 hour ago
-
France hosts Sudan talks a year into 'forgotten' war2 hours ago
-
Paris Olympics flame to be lit in its Greek birthplace2 hours ago
-
FBI opens criminal probe into Baltimore bridge collapse: US media2 hours ago
-
Canton Fair commences in Guangzhou, China2 hours ago
-
Four wounded in Sydney church stabbing, man arrested2 hours ago
-
Oil sinks on de-escalation hopes despite Iran strike3 hours ago
-
US retail sales up more than expected in March3 hours ago
-
Islands, sport and spotted dogs: Five facts about Croatia3 hours ago
-
Russian attacks kills six in east Ukraine3 hours ago
-
Four wounded in Sydney church stabbing, man arrested4 hours ago
-
Golf: Scottie Scheffler factfile4 hours ago