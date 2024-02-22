Open Menu

China Begins Construction On 2nd Phase Of Zhangzhou Nuclear Power Project

Umer Jamshaid Published February 22, 2024 | 05:48 PM

China begins construction on 2nd phase of Zhangzhou nuclear power project

China has begun construction on the second phase of the Zhangzhou nuclear power project using Hualong One reactors, domestically developed third-generation reactors, in the city of Zhangzhou, east China's Fujian Province

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) China has begun construction on the second phase of the Zhangzhou nuclear power project using Hualong One reactors, domestically developed third-generation reactors, in the city of Zhangzhou, east China's Fujian Province.

The first four Hualong One units have been completed and put into operation, according to the China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC).

The Zhangzhou nuclear power project is designed to consist of six nuclear power units, each with a 1-million-kilowatt power generation capacity.

Hualong One reactors were designed by two nuclear power giants: China General Nuclear Power Group and the CNNC.

According to the CNNC, each Hualong One nuclear power unit generates more than 10 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity per year, which can meet the annual production demand and domestic electricity demand of 1 million people in moderately developed countries.

Related Topics

Electricity China Nuclear Zhangzhou Billion Million

Recent Stories

PSL 2024 Match 08 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Islamabad ..

PSL 2024 Match 08 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Wh ..

8 minutes ago
 China improves procuratorial handling of public co ..

China improves procuratorial handling of public complaints

4 minutes ago
 Driving test facility at E-Khidmat Centre

Driving test facility at E-Khidmat Centre

59 seconds ago
 Caretaker Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs Mir ..

Caretaker Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs Mir Zubair Jamali takes notice of ..

1 minute ago
 Tokyo stocks end higher with benchmark Nikkei hitt ..

Tokyo stocks end higher with benchmark Nikkei hitting all-time high

1 minute ago
 Extreme heat triggers alarming bushfire dangers ac ..

Extreme heat triggers alarming bushfire dangers across Australia's Victoria

1 minute ago
Mehwish of Wapda upset Sana in Torsam Khan Nationa ..

Mehwish of Wapda upset Sana in Torsam Khan National Women Squash

1 minute ago
 China Law Society vows to improve access to legal ..

China Law Society vows to improve access to legal services for grassroots

34 seconds ago
 China eases past S. Korea, makes women's semis at ..

China eases past S. Korea, makes women's semis at Busan table tennis worlds

37 seconds ago
 Rupee gains 17 paisa against dollar

Rupee gains 17 paisa against dollar

47 seconds ago
 PM, Sindh governor discuss country's political sit ..

PM, Sindh governor discuss country's political situation

39 seconds ago
 Annual spring festival from March 1

Annual spring festival from March 1

40 seconds ago

More Stories From World