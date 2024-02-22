China begins construction on 2nd phase of Zhangzhou nuclear power project

China has begun construction on the second phase of the Zhangzhou nuclear power project using Hualong One reactors, domestically developed third-generation reactors, in the city of Zhangzhou, east China's Fujian Province

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) China has begun construction on the second phase of the Zhangzhou nuclear power project using Hualong One reactors, domestically developed third-generation reactors, in the city of Zhangzhou, east China's Fujian Province.

The first four Hualong One units have been completed and put into operation, according to the China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC).

The Zhangzhou nuclear power project is designed to consist of six nuclear power units, each with a 1-million-kilowatt power generation capacity.

Hualong One reactors were designed by two nuclear power giants: China General Nuclear Power Group and the CNNC.

According to the CNNC, each Hualong One nuclear power unit generates more than 10 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity per year, which can meet the annual production demand and domestic electricity demand of 1 million people in moderately developed countries.