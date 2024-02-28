China Focus: China Develops Robot For Cultural Relics Protection
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 28, 2024 | 03:20 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) China's strides in space technology are now enriching the preservation of cultural relics, as spacecraft engineers have repurposed a robot originally designed for orbital missions to protect tomb artifacts.
The China Academy of Space Technology (CAST) recently announced the development of such a robot. Combined with electron beam irradiation technology, it can be used as an intelligent mobile system to eradicate bacteria that thrive on ancient murals in small tombs.
Equipped with a robotic arm mounted on a mobile wheeled chassis, this device can scan scenes of tomb walls and domes.
Similar to the radiation disinfection technology used in medical treatment, the electron beams can eliminate harmful bacteria that cause murals to fade or chip over time.
The project was initiated by the Dunhuang Academy, an institute for the protection and research of the World cultural heritage of Dunhuang Grottoes in China. It has accumulated rich experience in cave painting conservation over the past decades. From 2020 to 2022, the academy has taken the lead in on-site protection of national tomb murals.
Recent Stories
Punjab CM lauds Professor Mary Stiasny’s efforts for providing quality educati ..
Imran, Asad and others acquitted in cases related to vandalism
Caretaker Info Minister reviews arrangements for inaugural session of NA
Newly-elected KP members take oath today
Missing Baloch Students Case: PM Kakar appears before IHC
Moody's maintains Pakistan's rating amidst high political risks
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to further enhance defence ties
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 February 2024
US stock markets drift lower on disappointing economic data
2500 teachers promoted to next grade in Balochistan
Multan Sultans snub Lahore Qalandars for sixth consecutive defeat in HBL PSL 9
More Stories From World
-
Beijing to open a panda conservation base in 20257 minutes ago
-
Vietnam's rice prices forecast to continue upward trend in 20247 minutes ago
-
Chinese shares open higher Wednesday7 minutes ago
-
Cambodia elected as Asia's leading cultural destination by World Travel Awards17 minutes ago
-
China's 2nd homegrown large cruise ship to be delivered by 202617 minutes ago
-
Tokyo stocks snap winning streak as investors take profits17 minutes ago
-
Top seed Zverev crashes out of Mexico Open first round17 minutes ago
-
China sees improved living environment in rural areas17 minutes ago
-
Scientists develop new "artificial leaf"17 minutes ago
-
Several killed in attack on Chad intelligence services office: govt2 hours ago
-
Hong Kong scraps property taxes to revive sluggish market2 hours ago
-
Zelensky to rally for support, weapons at Balkan security meet2 hours ago