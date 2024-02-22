Open Menu

China Improves Procuratorial Handling Of Public Complaints

China's procuratorial organs have improved the mechanism for handling public complaints, ensuring that people's disputes are addressed in a legal manner, according to the Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) on Thursday

In the first 11 months of 2023, procuratorial organs across the country received 812,000 letters or visits from people seeking solutions of disputes, while the SPP received 219,600, said Na Yanfang, a senior procurator with the SPP.

Efforts have been made to ensure that each eligible public complaint has feedbacks, Na said, citing that more than 99.75 percent of the complaints received replies within seven days, while 97.25 percent were addressed within three months.

The SPP said it launched a three-year campaign among procuratorates nationwide in 2023 to handle public complaints from the root, seeing to it that people's disputes are appropriately solved

