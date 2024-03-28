China-India Hold Meeting To Discuss Border Affairs In Beijing
The senior officials of China and India hold the 29th Meeting of Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination (WMCC) on China-India Border Affairs in Beijing
The senior officials of China and India hold the 29th Meeting of Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination (WMCC) on China-India Border Affairs in Beijing.
Director-General of the Department of Boundary and Ocean Affairs of the Foreign Ministry Hong Liang and Joint Secretary of the East Asia Division of the Ministry of External Affairs of India Gourangalal Das co-chaired the meeting.
The representatives from the foreign affairs, defense, immigration and other departments of the two countries attended the meeting, according to the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs here on Thursday.
Both sides positively evaluated the progress made in the management and control of the situation in the China-India border area and had a candid and in-depth exchange of views on the ideas of work for the next stage.
The two sides agreed to focus on the relevant issues on the ground along the border, reach a solution acceptable to both sides as soon as possible, and promote the transition of the border situation into a normalized phase of control and management.
Both sides agreed to continue to maintain communication through diplomatic and military channels, improve the mechanism for negotiation and consultation, and hold a new round of corps commander-level talks at an early date.
The two sides agreed to strictly abide by the agreements and guiding principles of the relevant common understandings reached between the two sides, avoid flare-ups in the situation on the ground, and continue to consolidate the previous disengagement outcomes, in a bid to safeguard peace and tranquility in the border area.
