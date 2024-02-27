Open Menu

China Launches Law Case Database

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 27, 2024 | 02:50 PM

China launches law case database

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) A database of cases tried by the people's courts was officially launched and made accessible to the public on Tuesday, according to the Supreme People's Court (SPC).

The database contains authoritative cases that have been reviewed by the SPC and are deemed to have reference value for similar cases, said the SPC.

The initiative aims to highlight the practical effect of cases to better serve adjudication and academic research and raise public law awareness, according to the SPC.

