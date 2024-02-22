Open Menu

China Law Society Vows To Improve Access To Legal Services For Grassroots

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 22, 2024 | 05:48 PM

China Law Society vows to improve access to legal services for grassroots

The China Law Society (CLS) pledged at a meeting on Thursday that it will improve access to legal resources and services at the country's grassroots level

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) The China Law Society (CLS) pledged at a meeting on Thursday that it will improve access to legal resources and services at the country's grassroots level.

According to the meeting, the CLS branches nationwide will further provide law services at the Primary level and encourage their members to play an active role in providing services such as legal consulting and legal knowledge popularization.

The CLS will organize legal experts to provide consulting services to Party committees and governments at the primary level regarding decision-making, risk prevention and control, dispute mediation, and the handling of long-existing public complaints.

Director of the CLS Wang Chen said at the meeting that the organization should make more contributions to social governance and help enhance the role of the rule of law in dispute mediation and the handling of public complaints.

Related Topics

China

Recent Stories

PSL 2024 Match 08 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Islamabad ..

PSL 2024 Match 08 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Wh ..

11 minutes ago
 China improves procuratorial handling of public co ..

China improves procuratorial handling of public complaints

7 minutes ago
 Driving test facility at E-Khidmat Centre

Driving test facility at E-Khidmat Centre

4 minutes ago
 Caretaker Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs Mir ..

Caretaker Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs Mir Zubair Jamali takes notice of ..

4 minutes ago
 Tokyo stocks end higher with benchmark Nikkei hitt ..

Tokyo stocks end higher with benchmark Nikkei hitting all-time high

4 minutes ago
 Extreme heat triggers alarming bushfire dangers ac ..

Extreme heat triggers alarming bushfire dangers across Australia's Victoria

4 minutes ago
Mehwish of Wapda upset Sana in Torsam Khan Nationa ..

Mehwish of Wapda upset Sana in Torsam Khan National Women Squash

4 minutes ago
 China begins construction on 2nd phase of Zhangzho ..

China begins construction on 2nd phase of Zhangzhou nuclear power project

4 minutes ago
 China eases past S. Korea, makes women's semis at ..

China eases past S. Korea, makes women's semis at Busan table tennis worlds

4 minutes ago
 Rupee gains 17 paisa against dollar

Rupee gains 17 paisa against dollar

4 minutes ago
 PM, Sindh governor discuss country's political sit ..

PM, Sindh governor discuss country's political situation

4 minutes ago
 Annual spring festival from March 1

Annual spring festival from March 1

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World