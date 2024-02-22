China Law Society Vows To Improve Access To Legal Services For Grassroots
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 22, 2024 | 05:48 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) The China Law Society (CLS) pledged at a meeting on Thursday that it will improve access to legal resources and services at the country's grassroots level.
According to the meeting, the CLS branches nationwide will further provide law services at the Primary level and encourage their members to play an active role in providing services such as legal consulting and legal knowledge popularization.
The CLS will organize legal experts to provide consulting services to Party committees and governments at the primary level regarding decision-making, risk prevention and control, dispute mediation, and the handling of long-existing public complaints.
Director of the CLS Wang Chen said at the meeting that the organization should make more contributions to social governance and help enhance the role of the rule of law in dispute mediation and the handling of public complaints.
