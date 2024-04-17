China Says 'lot Of Work To Be Done' Before Ukraine Peace Summit Takes Place
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 17, 2024 | 01:30 PM
Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) China said Wednesday that "a lot of work" would need to be done before a planned peace conference on the Ukraine war in Switzerland could take place, after German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Beijing had agreed to back the meeting.
"According to our understanding, the relevant meeting is still in preparation and there is still a lot of work to be done," foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said.
The Swiss government last week announced that it would host a high-level peace conference for Ukraine in mid-June, but said Russia would not attend.
And following talks between Scholz and President Xi Jinping in Beijing, the German chancellor said Tuesday that the Chinese leader and he had agreed to "coordinate intensively and positively" on promoting that conference.
But China on Wednesday said Xi "supports the convening of an international peace conference in due course that is recognised by Russia and Ukraine, with equal participation by all parties".
"China believes that any conflict must ultimately be resolved through diplomatic channels and political negotiations," Lin added.
"The only way out of the Ukraine crisis is at the negotiation table," he said.
