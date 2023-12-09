Open Menu

China Sees COP28 Progress On Fossil Fuels

Umer Jamshaid Published December 09, 2023 | 07:11 PM

China said Saturday it saw progress at COP28 climate talks in a dispute over the future of fossil fuels, as the major oil importer called for a solution acceptable to all

Dubai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2023) China said Saturday it saw progress at COP28 climate talks in a dispute over the future of fossil fuels, as the major oil importer called for a solution acceptable to all.

"I think we've already had some progress on this issue and I believe we will have more progress in resolving this very soon in the coming few days," China's climate negotiator Xie Zhenhua told reporters at the summit in Dubai.

"Because if we do not, if we do not resolve this issue, I don't see much chance in having a successful COP28," he said.

Negotiations in Dubai have focused on calls to phase down the global extraction of oil, gas and coal in hopes of tackling the planet's worsening climate change.

The oil cartel OPEC and leading group member Saudi Arabia have led resistance, seeing a threat to their economic livelihoods.

Xie said China has been in consultations on seeking a resolution.

"We all want to work together to find language that points to the right direction of further efforts, reflects inclusiveness to the maximum extent and also is acceptable to all parties," Xie said.

China and the United States, the world's two largest greenhouse gas emitters, in talks last month jointly called for expanding renewable energy.



