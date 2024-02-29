Open Menu

China Sees Surge In Air Passenger Trips In January

Muhammad Irfan Published February 29, 2024 | 05:47 PM

China sees surge in air passenger trips in January

China recorded more than 57.3 million air passenger trips in January, a surge of 44.1 percent year on year, data from the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) showed Thursday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) China recorded more than 57.3 million air passenger trips in January, a surge of 44.1 percent year on year, data from the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) showed Thursday.

The civil aviation sector's total transport turnover topped 11.6 billion tonne-kilometers last month, up 57.1 percent from a year earlier, Zhang Qing, a development planning official with the CAAC, told a press conference.

Some 753,000 tonnes of cargo and mail were transported by air in January, an increase of 53.

9 percent year on year, Zhang said.

China's civil aviation sector is entering a phase of sustained, rapid and healthy development, with the gradual recovery of the vitality of market entities, and production and operation returning to normal, said Zhang.

This year, major performance indicators such as total transportation turnover and passenger traffic are expected to surpass their pre-pandemic levels, according to Zhang.

Related Topics

China Traffic January Market From Billion Million

Recent Stories

PSL 2024 Match 16 Karachi Kings Vs. Quetta Gladiat ..

PSL 2024 Match 16 Karachi Kings Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Who W ..

5 minutes ago
 Woman becomes victims of alleged sexual assault by ..

Woman becomes victims of alleged sexual assault by police constable

6 minutes ago
 PTA escalates crackdown on illegal issuance of SIM ..

PTA escalates crackdown on illegal issuance of SIMs

12 minutes ago
 15 dead, 1,359 injured in Punjab road accidents

15 dead, 1,359 injured in Punjab road accidents

12 minutes ago
 Shafqat Shah felicitates office bearers of Sukkur ..

Shafqat Shah felicitates office bearers of Sukkur Bar Association

12 minutes ago
 Pakistan People's Party (PPP) South Punjab Preside ..

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) South Punjab President Makhdoom Ahmed Mahmood stre ..

12 minutes ago
Paris Olympic village ready on time as confidence ..

Paris Olympic village ready on time as confidence grows

19 minutes ago
 Boy kidnapped from Jhang, recovered from Multan

Boy kidnapped from Jhang, recovered from Multan

19 minutes ago
 Experts suggest special zones to combat smog

Experts suggest special zones to combat smog

19 minutes ago
 Life-saving drugs donated to Faisalabad Institute ..

Life-saving drugs donated to Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology (FIC)

19 minutes ago
 ADB delegation meets LDA DG

ADB delegation meets LDA DG

24 minutes ago
 Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), I ..

Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), ISGS agree to collaborate for S ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From World