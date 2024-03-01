China Strongly Condemns Israeli Atrocities In Palestine
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 01, 2024 | 08:43 PM
China on Friday strongly condemned killing of over 100 Palestinian civilians by Israeli forces in Gaza city
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) China on Friday strongly condemned killing of over 100 Palestinian civilians by Israeli forces in Gaza city.
"China is shocked by the news and strongly condemns the incident," Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said during her regular briefing held here.
"We mourn for the victims and extend sympathies to the injured," she added.
The spokesperson said, the Chinese side urges parties concerned, especially Israel, to stop fighting at once, earnestly protect civilians and ensure access for humanitarian assistance to prevent an even worse humanitarian disaster from happening.
As per media reports, Israeli forces opened fire to a crowd of Palestinian civilians who were waiting for emergency food aid in Gaza City, northern Gaza, killing 112 people and wounding over 760 others.
APP/asg
Recent Stories
ATC remands Imran Riaz in police custody
VC of UoT chairs 19th meeting of ASRB
Saudi embassy, PBM join hands for Ramadan ration distribution, orphan care
SU announces second semester exams from March 13
Dr. Khizar assumes additional charge of Provincial Coordinator MNCH Program KP
Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan urges volunteers, political workers t ..
Spring tree plantation inaugurated in Mardan
Police foil escape attempt of 'killer'
Convener MQM-P calls for helping people in rain emergency situation
Minor boy killed while catching stray kite
Medicinal drug discovery imperative for health security: experts
Rs 428.6mln spent on police welfare
More Stories From World
-
Pakistan's pearls, precious stones see 47% increase in China's Market in 202314 minutes ago
-
Iranians split on whether to vote or not in elections14 minutes ago
-
Kenya, Haiti sign 'reciprocal' accord on police deployment1 hour ago
-
Kenya, Haiti sign 'reciprocal' accord on police deployment1 hour ago
-
Chad opposition HQ being demolished after leader killed: AFP1 hour ago
-
Grieving families await bodies after Bangladesh fire2 hours ago
-
'Difficult discussions' as WTO talks run beyond deadline2 hours ago
-
Grieving families await bodies after Bangladesh fire3 hours ago
-
5.7-magnitude quake hits Philippine Islands Region -- GFZ3 hours ago
-
Singapore to increase investment for deep technology development3 hours ago
-
Maldives launches national air ambulance services3 hours ago
-
Across China: China's growing performance market boosts tourism, consumption3 hours ago