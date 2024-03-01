Open Menu

China Strongly Condemns Israeli Atrocities In Palestine

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 01, 2024 | 08:43 PM

China strongly condemns Israeli atrocities in Palestine

China on Friday strongly condemned killing of over 100 Palestinian civilians by Israeli forces in Gaza city

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) China on Friday strongly condemned killing of over 100 Palestinian civilians by Israeli forces in Gaza city.

"China is shocked by the news and strongly condemns the incident," Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said during her regular briefing held here.

"We mourn for the victims and extend sympathies to the injured," she added.

The spokesperson said, the Chinese side urges parties concerned, especially Israel, to stop fighting at once, earnestly protect civilians and ensure access for humanitarian assistance to prevent an even worse humanitarian disaster from happening.

As per media reports, Israeli forces opened fire to a crowd of Palestinian civilians who were waiting for emergency food aid in Gaza City, northern Gaza, killing 112 people and wounding over 760 others.

APP/asg

