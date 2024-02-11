Open Menu

China To Hold Military Exercises In Northern Yellow Sea

Published February 11, 2024

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2024) The Chinese military will start week-long exercises in the Yellow and Bohai seas on Sunday, the state-run Global Times newspaper said.

The military drills starting 4 p.m. local time (0800 GMT) on Feb. 11 will continue until Feb. 18, with other ships prohibited from entering these areas, according to a navigation restriction notice released by the maritime safety administration in city of Dalian.

Meanwhile, the Taiwanese Defense Ministry said six Chinese aircraft and four vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.

m.

In a statement on X, it said one of the aircraft entered Taiwan’s Air Defense Information Zone (ADIZ). Beijing does not recognize the ADIZ.

Taiwanese armed forces “have monitored the situation and employed appropriate forces to respond,” it added.

China considers Taiwan its breakaway province. Taipei, however, has insisted on its independence since 1949.

