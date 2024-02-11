China To Hold Military Exercises In Northern Yellow Sea
Faizan Hashmi Published February 11, 2024 | 11:50 AM
ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2024) The Chinese military will start week-long exercises in the Yellow and Bohai seas on Sunday, the state-run Global Times newspaper said.
The military drills starting 4 p.m. local time (0800 GMT) on Feb. 11 will continue until Feb. 18, with other ships prohibited from entering these areas, according to a navigation restriction notice released by the maritime safety administration in city of Dalian.
Meanwhile, the Taiwanese Defense Ministry said six Chinese aircraft and four vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.
m.
In a statement on X, it said one of the aircraft entered Taiwan’s Air Defense Information Zone (ADIZ). Beijing does not recognize the ADIZ.
Taiwanese armed forces “have monitored the situation and employed appropriate forces to respond,” it added.
China considers Taiwan its breakaway province. Taipei, however, has insisted on its independence since 1949.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 February 2024
Nawaz instructs Shehbaz to reach out to winning independents
Yasmin Rashid challenges Nawaz sharif’s results before LHC
Rejuvenated Multan Sultans ready for HBL PSL 9
Security forces kill mastermind of recent bombings in Qila Saifullah: ISPR
Had EVMs been there today, Pakistan would have been spared this crisis: Presiden ..
Rehana Dar files plea in LHC against NA-71 election results
Zardari, Bilawal to stay in Lahore amid high-political temperature
12 cases of May 9 riots: Imran, Qureshi get bail
Nation needs stable hands and healing touch to move on from the politics of anar ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 February 2024
More Stories From World
-
King Charles thanks public for support after cancer diagnosis9 minutes ago
-
Portland: America's liberal utopia loses its shine19 minutes ago
-
Indonesia set for presidential vote, ex-general tipped to win19 minutes ago
-
Second protest death deepens Senegal political crisis19 minutes ago
-
Finland elects president in new geopolitical landscape19 minutes ago
-
King Charles thanks well-wishers after cancer diagnosis59 minutes ago
-
Tennis: Dallas ATP results - collated59 minutes ago
-
49ers, Chiefs clash in 'Sin City' Super Bowl spectacular59 minutes ago
-
Man City, Real Madrid lead the contenders as Champions League knockouts begin59 minutes ago
-
Climate change parches Morocco breadbasket amid policy pitfalls59 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table2 hours ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga table2 hours ago