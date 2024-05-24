China Warns Of Taiwan 'war' As Military Drills Encircle Island
Umer Jamshaid Published May 24, 2024 | 07:59 PM
China warned on Friday of war over Taiwan and said it would ramp up countermeasures until "complete reunification" was achieved, as Chinese forces conducted military drills around the self-ruled island
Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) China warned on Friday of war over Taiwan and said it would ramp up countermeasures until "complete reunification" was achieved, as Chinese forces conducted military drills around the self-ruled island.
Warships and fighter jets encircled Taiwan on the second day of exercises that Beijing said were a test of its ability to seize the island, days after its new president was sworn in.
China's military kicked off the two-day war games on Thursday morning, surrounding democratic Taiwan with naval vessels and military aircraft as it vowed the blood of "independence forces" on the island would flow.
The exercises were launched three days after Lai Ching-te took office and made an inauguration speech that China denounced as a "confession of independence".
Beijing's defence ministry spokesman Wu Qian said on Friday that Lai "has seriously challenged the one-China principle... pushing our compatriots in Taiwan into a perilous situation of war and danger".
Recent Stories
KP Governor visits Mufti Mehmood Markaz to meet JUI leadership
Pioneers of Punjab Emergency Service celebrate completion of 20 years
AIERD, Arid Agriculture University launch “China Fellowship 2024”
Health minister highlights enhanced eye care facilities at govt hospitals
Peshawar region trials for U-23 KP Games completed
Akbar Ayub nominated as Chief Whip in KP PA
Stock markets diverge as US rate cut hopes diminish
SFA imposes fine on poor sanitary condition in bakery
RugbyU: European Champions Cup final teams
BISP supports disadvantaged segments irrespective of political affiliation: Rubi ..
PM decides to establish portal for students across Pakistan
Sharjeel visits Iranian Consulate, offers condolence
More Stories From World
-
ICJ orders Israel to immediate stop war in Gaza1 hour ago
-
Top UN court starts ruling on bid to order Israel to halt campaign in Gaza2 hours ago
-
Putin visit to N.Korea 'being prepared': Kremlin2 hours ago
-
Beaten Leverkusen hope to 'find themselves' in German Cup final2 hours ago
-
Passengers had seconds to react as turbulence hit Singapore flight2 hours ago
-
Four dead in restaurant collapse on Spanish holiday island2 hours ago
-
EU, US, others alarmed at 'increasing harm to civilians' in Myanmar2 hours ago
-
Ukraine says has 'stopped' Russia in Kharkiv, now pushing back2 hours ago
-
Formula 1 fever to hit Monaco this weekend2 hours ago
-
Japanese director Takeuchi's documentary on Yangtze hits Chinese theaters3 hours ago
-
Türkiye captures 36 irregular migrants in Aegean Sea3 hours ago
-
Pandemic agreement talks come to the crunch3 hours ago