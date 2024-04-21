China's Commercial Vehicle Sales Up 10.1 Pct In Q1
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 21, 2024 | 01:00 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2024) China's commercial vehicle sales rose 10.1 percent year on year in the first quarter (Q1) of 2024, industry data showed.
A total of 1.03 million commercial vehicles were sold during this period -- including 919,000 trucks and 114,000 coaches, according to the China Association of automobile Manufacturers.
Sales of trucks and coaches went up 9.7 percent and 13.6 percent, respectively, on a year-on-year basis.
China's commercial vehicle exports soared 27.5 percent year on year in the same period to reach 214,000 units, the data revealed.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 April 2024
Football: English Premier League results
Pak vs NZ: Rizwan breaks Babar Azam and Virat Kohlis’ record
Football: Spanish La Liga results
Football: German Bundesliga results
ECP labels social media letter from NA-8 Bajaur RO as false propaganda
Pakistan claim resounding victory against New Zealand in 2nd T20I match
6000 streetlights made functional: commissioner
Tennis: Bucharest ATP results
Rybakina ends Swiatek's 10-match Stuttgart win streak to make final
1 Killed, 3 Injured in road dispute
More Stories From World
-
China's natural gas output rises in January-March3 minutes ago
-
China's pickup truck output, sales increase in Q13 minutes ago
-
Chinese scientists discover 46 subglacial lakes in Antarctica3 minutes ago
-
China's power generation up 2.8 pct in March3 minutes ago
-
Chinese swimmers failed doping tests ahead of Tokyo Olympics: NY Times13 minutes ago
-
A 'healthy addiction': sea saunas make waves in Ireland23 minutes ago
-
Left-wing separatist Bildu eyes historic win in Basque vote23 minutes ago
-
'Crucible curse' sees world snooker champion Brecel crash1 hour ago
-
Pakistan makes case for infrastructural development to achieve SDGs2 hours ago
-
One dead, seven missing after two Japanese military helicopters crash2 hours ago
-
Ambassador Hashmi visits Shouguang Vegetable Science and Technology Expo3 hours ago
-
World Congress on Internal Combustion Engines opens in China3 hours ago