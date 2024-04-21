Open Menu

China's Commercial Vehicle Sales Up 10.1 Pct In Q1

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 21, 2024 | 01:00 PM

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2024) China's commercial vehicle sales rose 10.1 percent year on year in the first quarter (Q1) of 2024, industry data showed.

A total of 1.03 million commercial vehicles were sold during this period -- including 919,000 trucks and 114,000 coaches, according to the China Association of automobile Manufacturers.

Sales of trucks and coaches went up 9.7 percent and 13.6 percent, respectively, on a year-on-year basis.

China's commercial vehicle exports soared 27.5 percent year on year in the same period to reach 214,000 units, the data revealed.

