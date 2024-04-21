Open Menu

China's Natural Gas Output Rises In January-March

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 21, 2024 | 01:00 PM

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2024) China's natural gas output hit a record high in the first quarter of 2024, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed.

The country produced 63.2 billion cubic meters of natural gas in the January-March period, up 5.

2 percent from a year earlier.

China's natural gas imports posted fast growth during this period, NBS data also revealed.

A total of 32.79 million tonnes of natural gas was imported in the first three months of the year, up 22.8 percent year on year, according to the bureau.

