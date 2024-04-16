Open Menu

China's Railway Sector Handles Over 1 Bln Passenger Trips In Q1

Faizan Hashmi Published April 16, 2024 | 11:50 AM

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) China's railway sector handled 1.01 billion passenger trips in the first quarter of the year, data from the national railway operator showed.

The average daily number of passenger trips reached 11.15 million, up 28.5 percent year on year, according to China State Railway Group Co., Ltd. (China Railway).

During the period, an average of 10,486 passenger trains were operated daily, up 15.5 percent year on year.

During the Spring Festival holiday from Feb. 10 to 17 this year, Chinese railways reported 99.46 million passenger trips, according to China Railway.

The company expects a stable railway operation in the second quarter, with travel rush expected during the May Day holiday and the Dragon Boat Festival holiday.

