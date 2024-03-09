(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) Silk Road, Tang West Market of Xi'an City, China has witnessed the glorious business activities between China and other countries during its heyday, it is continuously shining today with renewed vitality.

"By promoting the development of new quality productive forces based on the integration of cultural resources, the fine traditional Chinese culture can be presented digitally via the support of AI, XR, and metaverse technologies, thus reaching more and more people around the world", said Lv Jianzhong, deputy to the National People's Congress and Chairman of the Silk Road Chamber of International Commerce (SRCIC) and Tang West Market Cultural Industry Investment Group.

In September 2023, Lv witnessed the inauguration of the Cultural Digital Silk Road under the collaboration of over a dozen institutions in China and other Belt and Road countries. Empowered by blockchain, cloud computing, big data, artificial intelligence, and metaverse technologies, it serves as a platform for the trading and circulation of digital and physical artworks. Through the confirmation of right, authenticity, price, and order, IDs for artworks are generated, enabling trading with traceability.

"As a complement, I also propose to set up an offline international base for cultural trade to enhance people-to-people exchanges and mutual understanding", Lv said during the ongoing Two Sessions, the most important annual event on the country's political agenda.

He told CEN that digital and international presentation of industrialized cultural products provides an effective way to leverage new quality productive forces in the culture industry.

In recent several years, the application of high technology has been widely applied to multiple cultural scenarios such as exhibitions, performances, museums, etc., offering a state-of-the-art solution to break the boundaries of time and space when it comes to appreciating cultural heritages and products. Last year, a Gandhara art exhibition showcasing artworks from Belt and Road countries was staged at China's Palace Museum both online and offline, making it the largest Gandhara exhibition in China.

In 2022, the added value of culture and related industries in China accounts for 4.46% of GDP. Boundless opportunities are yet to be tapped.

APP/asg