Chinese Company Lights Up Hope For Surinamese Villages In Amazon Rainforest
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 12, 2024 | 02:00 PM
PARAMARIBO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2024) Nestled deep within the embrace of the Amazon rainforest lies Botopasi village, right in the heart of Suriname. Getting there from the capital city of Paramaribo takes five and a half hours -- two and a half hours by car and another three by boat along the Suriname River.
Besides the underdeveloped transportation infrastructure, villagers in the region are also unable to connect to the national electricity grid, thus lacking a continuous power supply for long periods of time.
The diesel fuel provided by the government only generates a five-hour electricity supply per day.
The absence of electricity and other inconveniences have compelled many Botopasi villagers to relocate to the capital in recent years, resulting in a decline in the village's population.
In 2019, Suriname's Ministry of Natural Resources signed an agreement with Power Construction Corporation of China (Power China), hoping to jointly solve the electricity problem for villagers in this area.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 April 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 April 2024
COAS celebrates Eid with troops at frontline in North Waziristan
Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with great religious zeal
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 April 2024
PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterate desire to enhance ties
PM, Qatari PM resolve to expand ties
Google unveils new AI chips, arm-based processor for data centers
PM exchanges Eid greetings with leaders of Turkiye, UAE, Qatar & Oman
More Stories From World
-
China to establish coal capacity reserve system by 20274 minutes ago
-
Shanghai airport records soaring inbound, outbound foreigner passenger numbers in Q14 minutes ago
-
Beijing International Film Festival to feature French film week4 minutes ago
-
Singapore maintains currency appreciation4 minutes ago
-
Chinese solar power project aligns with Suriname's energy strategy, says official4 minutes ago
-
China to strengthen capital market regulation, risk prevention14 minutes ago
-
China's foreign trade up 5 pct in Q1, hits new records14 minutes ago
-
Shanghai's ship exports see considerable growth in Jan.-Feb.14 minutes ago
-
Economists foresee Malaysian economy to pick up in quarters ahead14 minutes ago
-
Iron ore futures close higher24 minutes ago
-
Xinjiang's railway ports handle over 4,000 China-Europe freight train trips24 minutes ago
-
S. Korea's employment rises 173,000 on year in March24 minutes ago