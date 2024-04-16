Open Menu

Chinese Electronic Enterprises Plug Into African Market

Umer Jamshaid Published April 16, 2024 | 04:40 PM

NANCHANG, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) In the showroom of Jiangxi Godfrey Technology Co., Ltd. in Ji'an, east China's Jiangxi Province, the chairman's assistant Immaculee Agbaka, from the Republic of Benin, is eagerly introducing the company's products to visitors.

Equipped with a business degree, she knows the needs of clients in every country and region like the back of her hand.

"We have four charger brands to meet the demand of different countries. Our air conditioner, though a new product, has sold well in Burkina Faso and the Democratic Republic of Congo. This is our car charger, which is convenient and well-liked in Africa," she said.

The company is mainly engaged in the production and overseas sales of digital products, with the middle East and Africa as its main markets. After over a decade of rapid development, it has become a comprehensive foreign trade enterprise with more than 100 overseas employees.

The company initially could only sell two or three containers a month when it first entered markets in Africa and other regions. Today, a single distribution point can sell one or two hundred containers a month, and the total order volume increases by 10 to 15 percent every year, said Chen Wei, general manager of the company's overseas business department.

