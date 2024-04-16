Chinese Electronic Enterprises Plug Into African Market
Umer Jamshaid Published April 16, 2024 | 04:40 PM
NANCHANG, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) In the showroom of Jiangxi Godfrey Technology Co., Ltd. in Ji'an, east China's Jiangxi Province, the chairman's assistant Immaculee Agbaka, from the Republic of Benin, is eagerly introducing the company's products to visitors.
Equipped with a business degree, she knows the needs of clients in every country and region like the back of her hand.
"We have four charger brands to meet the demand of different countries. Our air conditioner, though a new product, has sold well in Burkina Faso and the Democratic Republic of Congo. This is our car charger, which is convenient and well-liked in Africa," she said.
The company is mainly engaged in the production and overseas sales of digital products, with the middle East and Africa as its main markets. After over a decade of rapid development, it has become a comprehensive foreign trade enterprise with more than 100 overseas employees.
The company initially could only sell two or three containers a month when it first entered markets in Africa and other regions. Today, a single distribution point can sell one or two hundred containers a month, and the total order volume increases by 10 to 15 percent every year, said Chen Wei, general manager of the company's overseas business department.
Recent Stories
President, Saudi FM discuss challenges being faced by Muslim Ummah
Bushra Ansari ties knot with Iqbal Hussain
Shaheen likely to miss initial two matches of Pak Vs NZ T20I series
LHC suspends PML-N Rana Arshad’s victory notification from PP-133
Faizabad Dharna Commission exonerates former Spy Chief Faiz Hameed
Pakistan calls for enhanced information integrity on digital platforms
Pakistan starts discussion with IMF about new loan agreement: Finance Minister
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 April 2024
Govt hikes petrol price by Rs4.53 per litre for next fortnight
British Investment Group, One Homes, Expected to launch second development at Ce ..
Pakistan Army continues rescue operations in rain-affected areas
More Stories From World
-
Milan design fair opens with sustainability and David Lynch13 minutes ago
-
Ukraine 'ran out' of missiles to defend key plant, Zelensky says43 minutes ago
-
Chairman, CIDCA awarded Hilal-e-Quaid-Azam1 hour ago
-
Paris 2024 Games flame lit in ancient Olympia2 hours ago
-
'Go home': Overtourism sparks backlash in Spain2 hours ago
-
Massive fire engulfs Copenhagen's historic stock exchange2 hours ago
-
Over 50 prospective Trump jurors say unable to be fair, excused2 hours ago
-
New Godzilla x Kong film tops Chinese box office3 hours ago
-
Flash floods leave at least 1,000 homeless in northern Tanzania3 hours ago
-
Turkish foreign minister to visit Qatar for bilateral talks3 hours ago
-
Mexico City records record-high temperature of 34.2C: water commission3 hours ago
-
Three-episode TV series on cultural, ethical advancement in new era set to air3 hours ago