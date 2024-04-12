Open Menu

Chinese Solar Power Project Aligns With Suriname's Energy Strategy, Says Official

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 12, 2024 | 02:00 PM

PARAMARIBO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2024) The rural microgrid photovoltaic project, undertaken by Power Construction Corporation of China (PowerChina) in Suriname, is in line with the country's energy strategy and has improved the lives of people in disadvantaged inland areas, said Suriname's Minister of Natural Resources David Abiamofo.

In a recent interview with Xinhua, Abiamofo explained that energy supply in inland areas relies on the government to provide diesel fuel.

"Most inland villages only have electricity for a few hours a day. Therefore, continuous power supply, or 24 hours per day and seven days per week, is very important," he said.

To meet the urgent needs of the Surinamese people, PowerChina signed a contract with Suriname's Ministry of Natural Resources in September 2019 for the first phase of a microgrid photovoltaic project in the villages of Goejaba and Pikin Slee.

In May 2020, the first rural microgrid photovoltaic project was officially put into operation, which solved the electricity problem in nearby villages. In October 2021, the second phase of the project was launched.

