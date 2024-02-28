Open Menu

Chinese Trade Promotion Council Ready To Enhance Communication With U.S. Chamber Of Commerce

Published February 28, 2024

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) The China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT), a national foreign trade and investment promotion agency, said Wednesday that it stands ready to strengthen communication with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce to deepen pragmatic cooperation.

At a press conference, CCPIT spokesperson Yang Fan commented on an ongoing visit to China by a delegation of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce led by its president and CEO Suzanne P. Clark at the invitation of the CCPIT.

"The visit once again shows that the U.S. business community attaches great importance to and continues to pay attention to the Chinese market," Yang said.

According to Yang, during the visit, which runs from Feb. 27 to 29, CCPIT Chairman Ren Hongbin held in-depth exchanges with Clark, and shared with the delegation China's policies and measures on promoting high-level opening up and high-quality development, as well as the nation's efforts to create a market-oriented, law-based and first-class business environment.

