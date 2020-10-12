UrduPoint.com
CIS Observers Qualify Tajikistan's Presidential Election As Democratic, Free

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 12th October 2020 | 11:50 AM

CIS Observers Qualify Tajikistan's Presidential Election as Democratic, Free

DUSHANBE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2020) Tajikistan's presidential election is recognized as free, democratic and consistent with the national constitution, Oleg Belokonev, the chairman of the Russia-Belarus Parliamentary Assembly's committee for defense and security said on Monday.

Tajikistan held the presidential election on Sunday. President Emomali Rahmon, who has been in power since 1992, secured re-election with 90.92 percent of the vote. Belokonev headed the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) observer mission, since CIS Executive Secretary Sergey Lebedev could not arrive in the Central Asian country.

"The election of the Tajik president was held in compliance with the constitution and the law on presidential election. It met the democratic standards," Belokonev said, expressing the belief that the vote was open and competitive, and citizens were able to freely express their will.

"We have not registered any violations that could affect the results of the election. The vote was held in a calm atmosphere, with high activity of the citizens," the head of the CIS mission added.

