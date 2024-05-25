Colombia Prosecutors Charge Ex-president Uribe With Witness Tampering
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 25, 2024 | 01:20 PM
Bogotá, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2024) Colombian prosecutors formally charged Alvaro Uribe on Friday with bribing witnesses and fraud in the country's first criminal trial against a former president.
Uribe is accused of "offering cash or other benefits to selected witnesses of criminal acts" so that they would not tell the truth in a case that links him to paramilitary groups, according to a document presented by prosecutor Gilberto Villarreal.
The bribery and fraud charges arise from an investigation into Uribe's alleged ties to right-wing politicians.
Uribe, 71, who was president from 2002 to 2010 and is still considered one of Colombia's most influential right-wing figures, insists he is not guilty and has sought to have the case dropped.
"I never sought to look for witnesses. I wanted to defend my reputation," Uribe said during Friday's virtual hearing.
Judge Sandra Heredia rejected his request to have the case scrapped.
Uribe faces a prison term of up to 12 years.
He said on Friday he felt hurt for being the first former president to have to defend himself in court.
