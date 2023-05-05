Communication program on Saudi-US partnership discusses boosting cooperation

UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan Published May 05, 2023 | 07:41 PM

The U.S.-Saudi Business Council (USSBC) hosted on Wednesday in Washington a communication program on Saudi-US partnership opportunities, cooperation, growth, and business development in partnership with the Ministry of Investment and the U.S. Department of Commerce

Attending were representatives of Saudi and U.S. companies on the sidelines of the Select USA Investment Summit organized by the U.S. Department of Commerce.

Undersecretary of the Ministry of Investment for Communication with Investors Badr bin Ibrahim Al-Badr highlighted the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's transformation and commitment to attracting U.S. investment to the region, highlighting the importance of promoting Saudi investment in the United States of America.

The program included speakers, most notably the Counselor for Commercial Affairs at the U.S. Embassy in the Kingdom and the U.S. Department of Commerce representative, James Golson, and the Director of International Relations at the Saudi Export-Import Bank (EXIM), Yahiya Al-Harthi.

The program agenda addressed the relationship between the U.S. and Saudi private sectors, their growth opportunities, and ways to enhance private-sector cooperation between the two countries.

In a statement to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), USSBC Interim CEO Susan Lindeman confirmed that the communication program's opportunities are essential for the private sector to communicate in both the Kingdom and the United States of America to explore areas of cooperation and build more robust trade relations, stressing that these partnerships play a significant role in driving innovation and economic growth.

The program agenda also included an exclusive tour of Honeywell's Innovation Center, where attendees were given insights into the latest developments in advanced manufacturing, supply-chain optimization, and energy efficiency.

