Construction of Abu Bakr Al-Siddiq Tunnel in King Salman Park completed

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) The King Salman Park Foundation board of Directors announced the completion of Abu Bakr Al-Siddiq Tunnel construction on Wednesday.

The tunnel, in its press release issued today , according to the foundation, will facilitate the smooth movement of traffic, ease congestion, and join the various parts of the King Salman Park project by connecting old and newly constructed tunnels.

The first to be completed since the projects’ inception in Q3 2021, the Abu Bakr Al-Siddiq Tunnel is part of the larger King Salman Park project, announced by Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud on March 19, 2019, under the leadership of His Royal Highness the Crown Prince.

The Abu Bakr Al-Siddiq Road Tunnel is one of several underpasses and bridges being constructed; it stretches for 2,430 meters, from north to south, beneath the King Salman Park project, which makes it one of the longest tunnels in the middle East, according to the release.

It consists of a new 1,590m-stretch tunnel that connects the existing 840m tunnel along Abu Bakr Al-Siddiq Road to form one underpass that helps ease the traffic flow.

According to the release, vehicles will be able to access the Abu Bakr Al-Siddiq Road Tunnel starting Thursday, February 29, 2024.

The modern design of the tunnel follows the Salmani architecture, with an interior that mirrors the natural rock formations and geological structure of the city of Riyadh, accentuated with colors that are in harmony with the local environment.

It was constructed with sustainable materials.

It has three vehicle lanes in each direction, in addition to a designated emergency lane.

The tunnel is also equipped with advanced traffic management systems, the latest safety and security measures, and emergency services and evacuation routes.

King Salman Park is spread over 16 square kilometers. It is in a strategic location connected to several main roads and linked to Riyadh Metro and the Riyadh Bus station, which makes it easily accessible.

The park, the release said, “will also support Riyadh's global profile, contributing to making it one of the world’s most liveable cities”.

The park not only offers the largest green space in Riyadh, it also provides a rich variety of cultural, arts, entertainment, sports, recreational, commercial, and residential facilities, together with attractions including the Royal Arts Complex, the Visitor Pavilion and several museums, all of which "will redefine the concept of urban parks in the region", the release said.

King Salman Park is bound to become "a unique destination" for citizens, residents, and tourists, enhance the quality of life and enable visitors to engage in new experiences.