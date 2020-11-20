UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Exposes Need To Boost Public-Private Cooperation In Hybrid Crises - UK Lawmaker

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 20th November 2020 | 12:30 AM

COVID-19 Exposes Need to Boost Public-Private Cooperation in Hybrid Crises - UK Lawmaker

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) The current COVID-19 pandemic and growing hybrid challenges have exposed the need for Western countries to strengthen public-private cooperation in ensuring seamless coordination in the event of a crisis, Baroness Lilian Pauline Neville-Jones, a member of the UK's House of Lords, said on Thursday.

Neville-Jones spoke at an online conference organized by Brussels-based think tank Friends of Europe.

"COVID has revealed that we need a new approach to the resilience in the Western countries. The resilience needs to be incorporated into governments' departments which have to be connected to the private sector. I think that we are living in the world where likelihood of the impact of different situations has become more frequent. COVID, climate change are just a few examples," Neville-Jones, who served as minister of state for security and counter-terrorism under David Cameron, said.

According to the lawmaker, the partnership with the private sector should be about formulating policies together ahead of a crisis, as the private sector is often a target and victim of hybrid attacks and crises, but also often a solution provider.

"Private sector in the end is not only a victim but also a solution provider. What we must learn: it has to be a partnership between the two and the government here has to take the lead and decide where are those most critical areas for it," she continued.

The ex-minister highlighted the role that the private sector in the West played during the COVID-19 crisis. She noted that despite the challenges that arose because of the pandemic, the business had found itself in the forefront of innovation, trying to get a product to the market quickly for customers' convenience and commercial advantage.

The baroness expressed the belief that the private sector globally had become more security- and resilience-conscious amid the health crisis.

Related Topics

World Business Europe Lead United Kingdom Tank David Cameron Market Event Government

Recent Stories

UAE Central Bank’s gold reserve up to AED8.961 b ..

1 hour ago

Watch out, Bryson! South African hits monster 439- ..

17 minutes ago

COVID-19 Economic Damage to Linger Long After Pand ..

18 minutes ago

US-Swedish Joint Military Drills Unlikely to Stren ..

18 minutes ago

French court slaps pilot with 38-euro fine for Mon ..

22 minutes ago

Turkey Reports Another Biggest Daily Rise in COVID ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.