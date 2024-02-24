Open Menu

Cricket: India V England 4th Test Scoreboard

Sumaira FH Published February 24, 2024 | 04:40 PM

Cricket: India v England 4th Test scoreboard

Ranchi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2024) Scoreboard at stumps on day two of the fourth Test between India and England in Ranchi on Saturday:

England 1st innings (overnight 302-7, J. Root 106, O. Robinson 31)

Z. Crawley b Deep 42

B. Duckett c Jurel b Deep 11

O. Pope lbw b Deep 0

J. Root not out 122

J. Bairstow lbw b Ashwin 38

B. Stokes lbw b Jadeja 3

B. Foakes c Jadeja b Siraj 47

T. Hartley b Siraj 13

O. Robinson c Jurel b Jadeja 58

S. Bashir c Patidar b Jadeja 0

J. Anderson lbw b Jadeja 0

Extras (b5, lb9, nb5) 19

Total (all out, 104.5 overs) 353

Fall of wickets: 1-47 (Duckett), 2-47 (Pope), 3-57 (Crawley), 4-109 (Bairstow), 5-112 (Stokes), 6-225 (Foakes), 7-245 (Hartley), 8-347 (Robinson), 9-349 (Bashir), 10-353 (Anderson)

Bowling: Siraj 18-3-78-2, Deep 19-0-83-3 (nb4), Jadeja 32.5-7-67-4 (nb1), Ashwin 22-1-83-1, Kuldeep 12-4-22-0, Jaiswal 1-0-6-0

India 1st innings

Y.

Jaiswal b Bashir 73

R. Sharma c Foakes b Anderson 2

S. Gill lbw b Bashir 38

R. Patidar lbw b Bashir 17

R. Jadeja c Pope b Bashir 12

S. Khan c Root b Hartley 14

D. Jurel not out 30

R. Ashwin lbw b Hartley 1

K. Yadav not out 17

Extras (b8, lb4, nb3) 15

Total (7 wickets, 73 overs) 219

Still to bat: A. Deep, M. Siraj

Fall of wickets: 1-4 (Rohit), 2-86 (Gill), 3-112 (Patidar), 4-130 (Jadeja), 5-161 (Jaiswal), 6-171 (Sarfaraz), 7-177 (Ashwin)

Bowling: Anderson 12-4-36-1, Robinson 9-0-39-0 (nb3), Bashir, 32-4-84-4, Hartley 19-5-47-2, Root 1-0-1-0

Toss: England

Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI), Rod Tucker (AUS)

tv Umpire: Joel Wilson (WIS)

Match Referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)

Related Topics

India Ranchi Anderson Kumar Dharmasena Rod Tucker Joel Wilson Jeff Crowe TV All

Recent Stories

Balochistan Assembly session on Wednesday

Balochistan Assembly session on Wednesday

26 minutes ago
 realme is breaking the cap in the industry, 1 Note ..

Realme is breaking the cap in the industry, 1 Note 50 sold every 1.5 seconds

1 hour ago
 Traffic plan unveiled during PSL 9 matches in Kara ..

Traffic plan unveiled during PSL 9 matches in Karachi

2 hours ago
 Wakhri: Film on Qandeel Baloch’s life to be prem ..

Wakhri: Film on Qandeel Baloch’s life to be premiered in North America

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Army, Royal Saudi Land Forces conduct joi ..

Pakistan Army, Royal Saudi Land Forces conduct joint military training exercise

3 hours ago
 Imran Khan’s plea against ECP contempt case tria ..

Imran Khan’s plea against ECP contempt case trial fixed for hearing

3 hours ago
Pak, Iran reaffirm commitment to strengthen cooper ..

Pak, Iran reaffirm commitment to strengthen cooperation in diverse fields

5 hours ago
 Sindh newly elected MPAs take oath

Sindh newly elected MPAs take oath

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 February 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 February 2024

8 hours ago
 International Conference on advances in Civil, env ..

International Conference on advances in Civil, environmental engineering conclud ..

17 hours ago
 Pakistani business, media tycoon Zafar Siddiqui pa ..

Pakistani business, media tycoon Zafar Siddiqui passes away in Dubai

17 hours ago

More Stories From World