Cricket: India V England 4th Test Scoreboard
Sumaira FH Published February 24, 2024 | 04:40 PM
Ranchi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2024) Scoreboard at stumps on day two of the fourth Test between India and England in Ranchi on Saturday:
England 1st innings (overnight 302-7, J. Root 106, O. Robinson 31)
Z. Crawley b Deep 42
B. Duckett c Jurel b Deep 11
O. Pope lbw b Deep 0
J. Root not out 122
J. Bairstow lbw b Ashwin 38
B. Stokes lbw b Jadeja 3
B. Foakes c Jadeja b Siraj 47
T. Hartley b Siraj 13
O. Robinson c Jurel b Jadeja 58
S. Bashir c Patidar b Jadeja 0
J. Anderson lbw b Jadeja 0
Extras (b5, lb9, nb5) 19
Total (all out, 104.5 overs) 353
Fall of wickets: 1-47 (Duckett), 2-47 (Pope), 3-57 (Crawley), 4-109 (Bairstow), 5-112 (Stokes), 6-225 (Foakes), 7-245 (Hartley), 8-347 (Robinson), 9-349 (Bashir), 10-353 (Anderson)
Bowling: Siraj 18-3-78-2, Deep 19-0-83-3 (nb4), Jadeja 32.5-7-67-4 (nb1), Ashwin 22-1-83-1, Kuldeep 12-4-22-0, Jaiswal 1-0-6-0
India 1st innings
Y.
Jaiswal b Bashir 73
R. Sharma c Foakes b Anderson 2
S. Gill lbw b Bashir 38
R. Patidar lbw b Bashir 17
R. Jadeja c Pope b Bashir 12
S. Khan c Root b Hartley 14
D. Jurel not out 30
R. Ashwin lbw b Hartley 1
K. Yadav not out 17
Extras (b8, lb4, nb3) 15
Total (7 wickets, 73 overs) 219
Still to bat: A. Deep, M. Siraj
Fall of wickets: 1-4 (Rohit), 2-86 (Gill), 3-112 (Patidar), 4-130 (Jadeja), 5-161 (Jaiswal), 6-171 (Sarfaraz), 7-177 (Ashwin)
Bowling: Anderson 12-4-36-1, Robinson 9-0-39-0 (nb3), Bashir, 32-4-84-4, Hartley 19-5-47-2, Root 1-0-1-0
Toss: England
Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI), Rod Tucker (AUS)
tv Umpire: Joel Wilson (WIS)
Match Referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)
