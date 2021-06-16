UrduPoint.com
Crimea Boosts Security To Avoid Provocations From Ukraine Before US-Russia Summit - Source

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 12:34 PM

Crimea Boosts Security to Avoid Provocations From Ukraine Before US-Russia Summit - Source

Electronic warfare stations will be activated on the border between Crimea and Ukraine on Wednesday to prevent possible provocations from Kiev in the Russian airspace ahead of the Putin-Biden summit, a security source told Sputnik

SEVASTOPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2021) Electronic warfare stations will be activated on the border between Crimea and Ukraine on Wednesday to prevent possible provocations from Kiev in the Russian airspace ahead of the Putin-Biden summit, a security source told Sputnik.

"Electronic warfare stations in Crimea will be switched to active mode to prevent possible provocations from the Ukrainian side. This is the most discreet but necessary step to prevent any incidents," the source said.

Any entry of Ukrainian drones into the airspace over Crimea will be considered as an attack and result in the unmanned vehicle's destruction, the source added.

"To prevent the possibility of such an incident, electronic warfare stations are being activated. We will clearly see where the drone is heading, and we will immediately 'extinguish' it before it enters our airspace, or we will intercept control and turn it in the opposite direction," the source said.

Commenting on the matter to Sputnik, Russian lower house lawmaker representing Sevastopol Dmitrii Belik agreed that activating these stations is the best way to avoid any provocations.

"I have no doubts that Ukraine yearns for any provocation to draw the attention to itself during the important Russian-US negotiations. The Ukrainian authorities need any border incident near Crimea as much as the air. It is important for Ukraine to crash the agenda of the negotiation and make itself part of it. And for us it is important to prevent this. Therefore, preventing possible provocations using electronic warfare stations is the most peaceful and painless solution to the problem," Belik said.

The Russian and US presidents, Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden, will hold the landmark meeting in the Swiss city of Geneva later on Wednesday.

