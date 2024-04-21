'Crucible Curse' Sees World Snooker Champion Brecel Crash
Muhammad Irfan Published April 21, 2024 | 09:31 AM
Sheffield, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2024) World snooker champion Luca Brecel on Saturday became the latest victim of the so-called "Curse of the Crucible" when his title defence ended on the first day of the 2024 tournament.
David Gilbert, who had to qualify for the championships, reeled off the final four frames to claim a stunning 10-9 win over his Belgian opponent.
Brecel, 29, becomes the 19th first-time world champion to fail to defend his title at the Crucible Theatre venue in Sheffield.
Gilbert, a semi-finalist in 2019 but with just one win at the tournament in the intervening years, surged back level with three successive half-centuries then dispatched a nerveless 65 which proved enough to secure a famous win.
"It's been a while since I won a game in a proper arena so hopefully I can build on it," said world number 31 Gilbert.
Brecel had earlier been in charge of the first round clash, making two centuries and two more breaks over 70 as he swept to a 6-3 lead at the interval.
Brecel said he was "relieved" that his year as champion had come to an end.
"It was a good year, and now I can look forward to being a non-world champion again," said Brecel.
"I've been wanting the season to end for a long time so I'm quite relieved. I don't like the attention, when everyone says, 'oh, it's the world champion'. It's not my thing."
Judd Trump, the 2019 world champion, established a 6-3 overnight lead over Iranian qualifier Hossein Vafaei.
China's Zhang Anda, the 11th seed, trails 5-2 after the opening session against qualifier Jak Jones, in a low-quality match that was hauled off two frames early due to slow play.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 April 2024
Football: English Premier League results
Pak vs NZ: Rizwan breaks Babar Azam and Virat Kohlis’ record
Football: Spanish La Liga results
Football: German Bundesliga results
ECP labels social media letter from NA-8 Bajaur RO as false propaganda
Pakistan claim resounding victory against New Zealand in 2nd T20I match
6000 streetlights made functional: commissioner
Tennis: Bucharest ATP results
Rybakina ends Swiatek's 10-match Stuttgart win streak to make final
1 Killed, 3 Injured in road dispute
More Stories From World
-
Bill to ban TikTok in US moves ahead in Congress12 minutes ago
-
US House passes bills to aid Ukraine, bolster Taiwan, threaten TikTok ban12 minutes ago
-
Women journalists bear the brunt of cyberbullying21 minutes ago
-
Doctors cite unmedicated mental illness in Sydney mall attack21 minutes ago
-
Las Vegas casino unions preparing to take on Trump again21 minutes ago
-
Golf: PGA RBC Heritage scores22 minutes ago
-
Maldives votes in the shadow of India-China rivalry32 minutes ago
-
Jokic leads Nuggets past Lakers, and Knicks, T'Wolves, Cavs win NBA playoff openers32 minutes ago
-
Slovenia's umbrella doctor weathers the economic storm32 minutes ago
-
Golf: PGA RBC Heritage scores41 minutes ago
-
Edwards steals show as T'wolves down Durant's Suns in NBA playoff opener41 minutes ago
-
Seven missing after two Japanese military helicopters crash41 minutes ago