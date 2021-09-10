UrduPoint.com

Danish, German Sections Of Second Nord Stream 2 Pipe Connected On Friday - Operator

Danish, German Sections of Second Nord Stream 2 Pipe Connected on Friday - Operator

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2021) The Danish and the German sections of the second Nord Stream 2 pipe were connected in an above water tie-in on Friday, project operator Nord Stream 2 AG said.

Earlier in the day, Russian gas giant Gazprom announced the completion of the gas pipeline construction. The Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, expressed hope that millions of European consumers will be receiving Russian gas via the shortest route already in the near future.

"Today the sections of the second Nord Stream 2 pipeline laid from the German shore and Danish waters have been connected in a so-called above water tie-in.

The opposing pipe strings were lifted from the seabed by the lay barge Fortuna and the pipe ends were cut and fitted together. The welding to connect the two lines took place on a platform located above the water on the side of the vessel. Then the connected pipeline was lowered to the seabed as one continuous string," Nord Stream 2 AG explained.

Required pre-commissioning activities will be carried out to achieve the goal of launching the pipeline operation before the end of 2021, the operator added.

