Death Toll From Attack In DR Congo's Beni Jumps To 38: Experts, NGO

Umer Jamshaid 24 minutes ago Mon 15th November 2021 | 11:35 PM

The death toll from attacks last week in eastern DR Congo attributed to the ADF rebel group has risen to 38, the Red Cross and a security watchdog said Monday

Beni, DR Congo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) :The death toll from attacks last week in eastern DR Congo attributed to the ADF rebel group has risen to 38, the Red Cross and a security watchdog said Monday.

The toll, which initially stood at five in an attack on a hospital in Beni, "has been revised to 38 dead after the discovery of new bodies" in two neighbouring villages, the respected Kivu Security Tracker reported.

The local Red Cross also counted 38 dead from the attack blamed on the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebel group.

"Most of the bodies were tied up and their throats were slit by machetes," Red Cross official Samy Kaleverwa said.

"For now it's hard to have the exact number of men and women killed because we haven't finished searching for bodies in the bush," he added.

