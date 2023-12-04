Open Menu

Death Toll From Tanzania Landslides Rises To 63

Sumaira FH Published December 04, 2023 | 11:42 PM

Death toll from Tanzania landslides rises to 63

Tanzania's Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa on Monday led tributes to 63 people killed in landslides and flooding triggered by heavy rainfall in the north, with the toll expected to rise further

Dar es Salaam, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2023) Tanzania's Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa on Monday led tributes to 63 people killed in landslides and flooding triggered by heavy rainfall in the north, with the toll expected to rise further.

Torrential downpours at the weekend washed away vehicles and brought down buildings in the hillside town of Katesh, 300 kilometres (185 miles) north of the capital Dodoma.

"We have lost 63 (people) whose bodies are in front of us today. They include 23 men and 40 women," Majaliwa said during a ceremony in Katesh to hand over victims' remains to their families.

"We believe we will recover more bodies," he said, adding that 116 people were injured in the disaster.

Search and rescue operations were underway with the help of the military as people were feared buried in thick mud.

Images broadcast on television showed debris from houses, including furniture, strewn across streets, with key roads, power lines and communication networks disrupted.

Local resident Paschal Paulo said everything had been washed away in the market where he worked.

James Gabriel, who also worked at the market, said his relatives were missing and the search was "very stressful".

Esther Bohay said she heard loud noises and saw the streets outside her home turn into a river of mud as the rain swept in.

She managed to escape the deluge with her family.

At least 100 houses were swallowed by the mud and a village with 28 families flattened, said regional commissioner Queen Sendiga.

The disaster has prompted President Samia Suluhu Hassan to cut short her visit to Dubai for the COP28 climate talks.

Tanzania and its East African neighbours Kenya, Somalia and Ethiopia are battling flash floods caused by torrential rains linked to the El Nino weather pattern.

The floods are exacerbating the humanitarian crisis in the region just as it emerges from the worst drought in four decades that left millions hungry.

Between October 1997 and January 1998, widespread flooding caused more than 6,000 deaths in five countries in the region.

Scientists say extreme weather events such as flooding, storms, droughts and wildfires are being made longer, more intense and more frequent by human-induced climate change.

Related Topics

Somalia Injured Weather Prime Minister Drought Dubai Visit Vehicles Dodoma Ethiopia Tanzania Kenya January October Women Market Family TV From Million Rains

Recent Stories

Student who mistakenly shot himself dies in hospit ..

Student who mistakenly shot himself dies in hospital

17 minutes ago
 Death toll from Tanzania landslides rises to 68

Death toll from Tanzania landslides rises to 68

17 minutes ago
 Guinea-Bissau dissolves parliament after coup bid

Guinea-Bissau dissolves parliament after coup bid

17 minutes ago
 Gold hits record high as equities weaken

Gold hits record high as equities weaken

17 minutes ago
 Chinese Ambassador calls on CM Balochistan

Chinese Ambassador calls on CM Balochistan

17 minutes ago
 AC Nellore cracking down on illegal gas agencies, ..

AC Nellore cracking down on illegal gas agencies, Seals 3 outlets, arrests two

17 minutes ago
50% turnout in Venezuela vote on Guyana border: of ..

50% turnout in Venezuela vote on Guyana border: official

17 minutes ago
 US-based human rights fora appeals for clemency of ..

US-based human rights fora appeals for clemency of Yasin Malik

38 minutes ago
 Students delegation from Baluchistan calls on Gove ..

Students delegation from Baluchistan calls on Governor Punjab

38 minutes ago
 Enertech Water secures largest financial facility ..

Enertech Water secures largest financial facility for public-private partnership ..

38 minutes ago
 ECP demands deployment of troops for upcoming gene ..

ECP demands deployment of troops for upcoming general elections

50 minutes ago
 PNCA presents "Celebrating 100 years of Cinematic ..

PNCA presents "Celebrating 100 years of Cinematic Artists: A cinematic posters e ..

44 minutes ago

More Stories From World