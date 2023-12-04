Open Menu

Death Toll From Tanzania Landslides Rises To 68

Sumaira FH Published December 04, 2023 | 11:43 PM

Death toll from Tanzania landslides rises to 68

The death toll from landslides and flooding triggered by heavy rainfall in northern Tanzania climbed to 68 on Monday, a regional official said, as rescue workers searched for trapped survivors

Dar es Salaam, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2023) The death toll from landslides and flooding triggered by heavy rainfall in northern Tanzania climbed to 68 on Monday, a regional official said, as rescue workers searched for trapped survivors.

Torrential downpours at the weekend washed away vehicles and brought down buildings in the hillside town of Katesh, 300 kilometres (185 miles) north of the capital Dodoma.

Images broadcast on television showed debris from houses, including furniture, strewn across streets, with key roads, power lines and communication networks disrupted.

"We have closed our evening with 68 deaths and rescue operations are ongoing," said regional commissioner Queen Sendiga.

Tanzania's Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa on Monday paid tribute to the victims during a ceremony in Katesh to hand over their remains to their families.

"We believe we will recover more bodies," he said, adding that 116 people were injured in the disaster.

Search and rescue operations were underway with the help of the military as people were feared buried in thick mud.

Local resident Paschal Paulo said everything had been washed away in the market where he worked.

James Gabriel, who also worked at the market, said his relatives were missing and the search was "very stressful".

Esther Bohay said she heard loud noises and saw the streets outside her home turn into a river of mud as the rain swept in.

She managed to escape the deluge with her family.

At least 100 houses were swallowed by the mud and a village with 28 families flattened, said Sendiga.

The disaster has prompted President Samia Suluhu Hassan to cut short her visit to Dubai for the COP28 climate talks.

Tanzania and its East African neighbours Kenya, Somalia and Ethiopia are battling flash floods caused by torrential rains linked to the El Nino weather pattern.

The floods are exacerbating the humanitarian crisis in the region just as it emerges from the worst drought in four decades that left millions hungry.

Related Topics

Somalia Injured Weather Prime Minister Drought Dubai Visit Vehicles Dodoma Ethiopia Tanzania Kenya Market Family TV From Million Rains

Recent Stories

Student who mistakenly shot himself dies in hospit ..

Student who mistakenly shot himself dies in hospital

2 minutes ago
 Death toll from Tanzania landslides rises to 63

Death toll from Tanzania landslides rises to 63

3 minutes ago
 Guinea-Bissau dissolves parliament after coup bid

Guinea-Bissau dissolves parliament after coup bid

2 minutes ago
 Gold hits record high as equities weaken

Gold hits record high as equities weaken

2 minutes ago
 Chinese Ambassador calls on CM Balochistan

Chinese Ambassador calls on CM Balochistan

2 minutes ago
 AC Nellore cracking down on illegal gas agencies, ..

AC Nellore cracking down on illegal gas agencies, Seals 3 outlets, arrests two

2 minutes ago
50% turnout in Venezuela vote on Guyana border: of ..

50% turnout in Venezuela vote on Guyana border: official

2 minutes ago
 US-based human rights fora appeals for clemency of ..

US-based human rights fora appeals for clemency of Yasin Malik

23 minutes ago
 Students delegation from Baluchistan calls on Gove ..

Students delegation from Baluchistan calls on Governor Punjab

23 minutes ago
 Enertech Water secures largest financial facility ..

Enertech Water secures largest financial facility for public-private partnership ..

22 minutes ago
 ECP demands deployment of troops for upcoming gene ..

ECP demands deployment of troops for upcoming general elections

35 minutes ago
 PNCA presents "Celebrating 100 years of Cinematic ..

PNCA presents "Celebrating 100 years of Cinematic Artists: A cinematic posters e ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From World