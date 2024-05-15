Digital Innovations Improve Tawaf Ritual For 1445H Hajj Season
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 15, 2024 | 10:33 PM
The General Residency for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque has introduced digital solutions to streamline the Tawaf process for the 1445H Hajj season, improving the Hajj experience
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) The General Residency for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque has introduced digital solutions to streamline the Tawaf process for the 1445H Hajj season, improving the Hajj experience.
According to Saudi Press Agency, the Primary goal of this initiative is to enhance the efficiency and speed of the Tawaf process for the millions of anticipated pilgrims. This endeavor will empower worshippers to conduct their rituals smoothly, fostering profound devotion.
Efforts involve the creation of smart applications to oversee Tawaf operations, monitor progress, and ensure Tawaf guides' compliance with guidelines.
The General Department of Tawaf Affairs offers extensive services to pilgrims, including welcoming and guiding them during Tawaf, and instructing them on the correct method according to the Prophetic Sunnah. More than 160 qualified young Saudi men are actively involved in executing this program.
Recent Stories
Special Judge Anti Corruption repatriated to SHC
SC adjourns plots allotment case till May 21
IG Punjab pins badges to promoted DSPs
Steps being taken for supply of water to people of Gadani City: Balach
Court acquits PTI founder in two cases
PM for PSDP programmes ensuring sustainable development
PM directs addressing issues, concerns of Sindh govt. over development
Courts give jail terms to two drug peddlers in separate cases
SC seeks progress report on appointment of VCs in universities
Punjab Police arrests two more POs
US drug deaths decline, hinting at progress against opioid crisis
Swiss court jails Gambian ex-minister for crimes against humanity
More Stories From World
-
US drug deaths decline, hinting at progress against opioid crisis20 minutes ago
-
Swiss court jails Gambian ex-minister for crimes against humanity20 minutes ago
-
Biden, Trump agree to first presidential debate in June26 minutes ago
-
'Heinous attack': Leaders condemn shooting of Slovak PM26 minutes ago
-
Tunisia remands journalists arrested over critical comments19 minutes ago
-
Singapore's Lawrence Wong sworn in as new prime minister20 minutes ago
-
Putin heads to Beijing seeking greater support for war effort20 minutes ago
-
Philippine boats sail towards disputed reef despite China warning19 minutes ago
-
State of emergency set for France's New Caledonia after deadly riots19 minutes ago
-
Charismatic cleric turns protest firebrand in Armenia24 minutes ago
-
Robert Fico, polarising populist veteran of Slovak politics19 minutes ago
-
French police hunt killers in prison van ambush19 minutes ago