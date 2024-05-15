Digital innovations improve Tawaf ritual for 1445H Hajj season

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) The General Residency for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque has introduced digital solutions to streamline the Tawaf process for the 1445H Hajj season, improving the Hajj experience.

According to Saudi Press Agency, the Primary goal of this initiative is to enhance the efficiency and speed of the Tawaf process for the millions of anticipated pilgrims. This endeavor will empower worshippers to conduct their rituals smoothly, fostering profound devotion.

Efforts involve the creation of smart applications to oversee Tawaf operations, monitor progress, and ensure Tawaf guides' compliance with guidelines.

The General Department of Tawaf Affairs offers extensive services to pilgrims, including welcoming and guiding them during Tawaf, and instructing them on the correct method according to the Prophetic Sunnah. More than 160 qualified young Saudi men are actively involved in executing this program.