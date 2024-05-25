Open Menu

Dominant Keys Sets Up Strasbourg Final Against Collins

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 25, 2024 | 12:50 AM

Dominant Keys sets up Strasbourg final against Collins

Strasbourg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2024) Madison Keys eased into the final of the Strasbourg WTA clay-court tournament, where she will face fellow American Danielle Collins, with a straight sets win over Russian Liudmila Samsonova on Friday.

Keys, ranked 16, took one hour and 17 minutes to dispatch Samsonova 6-1, 6-3 in a semi-final which was twice interrupted by rain.

The 29-year-old American has already reached the semi-finals in Madrid and quarter-finals in Rome this clay-court swing as she prepares for the French Open, which starts on Sunday.

The fourth seed will bid for her eighth career title against Collins, who beat Ukrainian Anhelina Kalinina 7-6 (7/3), 6-2.

Earlier, Kalinina had battled past Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 in a rain-delayed quarter-final encounter.

Playing her final season before retirement, Collins won the Miami Masters in March and claimed a clay-court title last month at Charleston.

Related Topics

Russia Strasbourg Rome Madrid Madison Charleston Miami March Sunday Wimbledon

Recent Stories

KP budget announcement: a move to sabotage IMF tal ..

KP budget announcement: a move to sabotage IMF talks: Minister of State for Fina ..

1 hour ago
 IHC orders for live broadcasting of missing person ..

IHC orders for live broadcasting of missing persons' cases

1 hour ago
 Event held at Royal Graveyard Cholistan on Nawab S ..

Event held at Royal Graveyard Cholistan on Nawab Sadiq death anniversary

1 hour ago
 PIA flight carrying 171 students reached Quetta

PIA flight carrying 171 students reached Quetta

1 hour ago
 1st PNSC Inter-Provincial Women Softball Champions ..

1st PNSC Inter-Provincial Women Softball Championship from May 30

1 hour ago
 'Youth's calligraphy skill must be sharpened'

'Youth's calligraphy skill must be sharpened'

1 hour ago
Vendrame breaks away to win Giro stage 19, as Poga ..

Vendrame breaks away to win Giro stage 19, as Pogacar cruises

1 hour ago
 EU told to tackle food cost differences across the ..

EU told to tackle food cost differences across the bloc

1 hour ago
 Pakistan, Lithuania agree to enhance high-level co ..

Pakistan, Lithuania agree to enhance high-level cooperation in diverse sectors

2 hours ago
 LHC CJ urges judges to work without fear

LHC CJ urges judges to work without fear

2 hours ago
 PRA to start WWF collection: Additional Commission ..

PRA to start WWF collection: Additional Commissioner

2 hours ago
 Public welfare budget presented in challenging fin ..

Public welfare budget presented in challenging financial situation: KP CM

2 hours ago

More Stories From World