Dominant Keys sets up Strasbourg final against Collins

(@FahadShabbir)

Strasbourg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2024) Madison Keys eased into the final of the Strasbourg WTA clay-court tournament, where she will face fellow American Danielle Collins, with a straight sets win over Russian Liudmila Samsonova on Friday.

Keys, ranked 16, took one hour and 17 minutes to dispatch Samsonova 6-1, 6-3 in a semi-final which was twice interrupted by rain.

The 29-year-old American has already reached the semi-finals in Madrid and quarter-finals in Rome this clay-court swing as she prepares for the French Open, which starts on Sunday.

The fourth seed will bid for her eighth career title against Collins, who beat Ukrainian Anhelina Kalinina 7-6 (7/3), 6-2.

Earlier, Kalinina had battled past Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 in a rain-delayed quarter-final encounter.

Playing her final season before retirement, Collins won the Miami Masters in March and claimed a clay-court title last month at Charleston.