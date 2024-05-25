Dominant Keys Sets Up Strasbourg Final Against Collins
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 25, 2024 | 12:50 AM
Strasbourg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2024) Madison Keys eased into the final of the Strasbourg WTA clay-court tournament, where she will face fellow American Danielle Collins, with a straight sets win over Russian Liudmila Samsonova on Friday.
Keys, ranked 16, took one hour and 17 minutes to dispatch Samsonova 6-1, 6-3 in a semi-final which was twice interrupted by rain.
The 29-year-old American has already reached the semi-finals in Madrid and quarter-finals in Rome this clay-court swing as she prepares for the French Open, which starts on Sunday.
The fourth seed will bid for her eighth career title against Collins, who beat Ukrainian Anhelina Kalinina 7-6 (7/3), 6-2.
Earlier, Kalinina had battled past Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 in a rain-delayed quarter-final encounter.
Playing her final season before retirement, Collins won the Miami Masters in March and claimed a clay-court title last month at Charleston.
