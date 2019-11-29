UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DPR Parliament Passes Draft Law Establishing DPR Border Within Donetsk Region Limits

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 29th November 2019 | 03:05 PM

DPR Parliament Passes Draft Law Establishing DPR Border Within Donetsk Region Limits

The parliament of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) passed on Friday at a plenary session a draft law establishing the DPR borders within the limits of the Donetsk region

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2019) The parliament of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) passed on Friday at a plenary session a draft law establishing the DPR borders within the limits of the Donetsk region.

"This legislation does not neglect people living on the territory that is temporarily controlled by Ukraine.

The border has been defined following on from the Donetsk region's territory as of 2014. Under the law, the border will go along the contact line until the dispute between Ukraine and the DPR is settled," DPR People's Council Chairman Vladimir Bidyovka explained.

The draft law does not contradict the Minsk agreements, he stressed.

The bill will be enacted into law after is is signed by DPR head Denis Pushilin and published on the website of the People's Council.

Related Topics

Ukraine Parliament Minsk Vladimir Putin Donetsk Border From

Recent Stories

Farogh Naseem reappointed as law minister

1 minute ago

Houthi Forces Shoot Down Saudi Helicopter - Spokes ..

1 minute ago

Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif PET conducted i ..

2 minutes ago

GB Govt to install solar street lights in all dist ..

2 minutes ago

Intermittent snowfall makes life difficult in Asto ..

6 minutes ago

Warner, Labuschagne plunder 50s in day-night Pakis ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.