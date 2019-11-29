DPR Parliament Passes Draft Law Establishing DPR Border Within Donetsk Region Limits

The parliament of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) passed on Friday at a plenary session a draft law establishing the DPR borders within the limits of the Donetsk region

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2019) The parliament of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) passed on Friday at a plenary session a draft law establishing the DPR borders within the limits of the Donetsk region.

"This legislation does not neglect people living on the territory that is temporarily controlled by Ukraine.

The border has been defined following on from the Donetsk region's territory as of 2014. Under the law, the border will go along the contact line until the dispute between Ukraine and the DPR is settled," DPR People's Council Chairman Vladimir Bidyovka explained.

The draft law does not contradict the Minsk agreements, he stressed.

The bill will be enacted into law after is is signed by DPR head Denis Pushilin and published on the website of the People's Council.