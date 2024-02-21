Open Menu

DR Congo’s Prime Minister Resigns

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 21, 2024 | 12:50 PM

KIGALI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) The Democratic Republic of Congo's Prime Minister Jean-Michel Sama Lukonde resigned on Tuesday, said the president’s office, paving the way for the formation of a new government.

The prime minister, who was appointed in February 2021, tendered his resignation to President Felix Tshisekedi.

“The resignation of the prime minister entails the resignation of the entire government team,” the president’s office said.

After submitting his resignation, Lukonde said it was a friendly meeting where the president took note of his decision.

Lukonde was elected a member of parliament representing Kasenga constituency in Haut Katanga province during December presidential and parliamentary elections.

He has opted to join the National Assembly. His resignation comes eight days after the validation of his parliamentary mandate.

Tshisekedi is in the process of identifying a majority coalition within the National Assembly to form his next government.

