Drones, Snake Robot Enter Wrecked Japan Nuclear Reactor
Sumaira FH Published February 29, 2024 | 05:10 PM
Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) Japan on Thursday sent two mini-drones and a "snake-shaped robot" into one of three nuclear reactors at the Fukushima plant crippled by a tsunami in 2011, the facility's operator said.
The gadgets were deployed in preparation for the removal of hundreds of tonnes of highly radioactive fuel and rubble, a risky operation expected to take decades.
"We sent two drones yesterday and two drones today", in addition to the "snake-shaped robot" on Thursday, a spokesman for Tokyo Electric Power (TEPCO) told AFP.
Since the interior is "cramped and dark", the small drones are "highly manoeuvrable and have enhanced photographic capabilities", the company said.
The "snake-like robot... houses wireless communications relay so that we can properly cover the radio transmission area within which the small drones will be operated", a statement said.
But later in the day, the probe was curtailed due to technical glitches, local media including public broadcaster NHK said.
The snake-like robot "could not reach" its destination because its cables did not function properly, with immediate resumption nowhere in sight, the Mainichi daily said.
The interior of the reactor buildings is too radioactive for people to enter, and the drones are meant to inspect the area before the removal of the fuel and rubble by robots.
TEPCO plans to carry out a trial removal of a small amount of fuel debris in October.
It had already sent an underwater robot to inspect parts of the facility still submerged, the spokesman said.
"It will take a long time to fully take off the 800 tonnes (of fuel), as the decommissioning period is thought to be 30 to 40 years," he said.
Separately, TEPCO on Wednesday began releasing a fourth batch of treated wastewater from the Fukushima plant into the ocean.
The process has been given the green light by the UN nuclear watchdog.
The 2011 earthquake and tsunami killed around 18,000 people. The catastrophe at the Fukushima nuclear power facility in northeast Japan was one of the worst atomic accidents in history.
Recent Stories
The new TECNO SPARK 20 Pro+ becomes the hottest seller of the year!!!!
Election for Speaker, Deputy Speaker of NA to be held on Friday: Pervez Ashraf
Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman made PCB member BoGs
Babar Saleem Swati elected as speaker of KPK Assembly
Dubai Customs Seizes 26.45 Kilograms of Marijuana Disguised in Red Onion Shipmen ..
Umpire Marais Erasmus announces retirement after T20 World Cup 2022
Abdul Khaliq Achakzai elected as Speaker Balochistan Assembly
Elevate Your Style: Dive into the Feature-Packed vivo Y17s Diamond Orange Editio ..
Newly elected MNAs take oath amid ruks in National Assembly
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 February 2024
Pak-Afghan Trade resumes at Chaman Border: Jan Achakzai
More Stories From World
-
Football: Spanish La Liga table26 seconds ago
-
Van Gogh Museum showcases kindred Canadian-Chinese artist Wong10 minutes ago
-
Athletes' village handed over to Paris Olympics organisers10 minutes ago
-
Three people killed in train accident in Swedish town of Orebro10 minutes ago
-
Volkswagen teams up with Chinese EV maker Xpeng to develop intelligent connected vehicles30 minutes ago
-
Trial opens in France over 2018 Strasbourg Christmas market attack40 minutes ago
-
Medic says 50 killed as Israel fires on Gazans rushing to aid trucks40 minutes ago
-
Indonesia to start producing its first EV battery cells in April41 minutes ago
-
US urges new Pakistan govt. to prioritize economy, continue engagements with IMF51 minutes ago
-
Ambassador Hashmi call on Minister, CPC International Department1 hour ago
-
Chinese Culture Day celebrated in Australian capital1 hour ago
-
Medic says 50 killed as Israel fires on Gazans rushing to aid trucks1 hour ago