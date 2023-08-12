Open Menu

Dubai Customs Marks International Youth Day With Panel Session On Sustainable Development And Youth Investment

Umer Jamshaid Published August 12, 2023 | 01:50 PM

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2023) Experts recommended that the UAE invest further in its youth, as they are the cornerstone of the future and the driving force for sustainable development towards the UAE Centennial 2071 goals. Imparting the culture of innovation in younger generations and equipping them with the skills and knowledge to meet the needs and challenges of the future are key priorities to ensure the UAE among the world’s top countries.

This was the highlight of an event organized by the Dubai Customs Youth Council team on the occasion of International Youth Day, which is commemorated every year on 12 August 12. ‘Green Skills for Youth: Towards a Sustainable World’ is the United Nations’ slogan for this year’s International Youth Day.

The celebration was attended by senior executives from Dubai Customs as well as a host of heads of departments and Customs centers, alongside more than 50 young staff.

Saeed Al Janahi, Chair of the Dubai Customs Youth Council, opened the event, emphasizing the UAE’s significant strides and initiatives towards empowering Emirati youth and building their capabilities to support the country's development journey over the next fifty years. “Relying on the capabilities of its skilled nationals, the UAE has come a long way to meet the challenges related to energy, climate change and environmental sustainability. The UAE's imminent hosting of the 28th UN Conference of the Parties to the Framework Convention on Climate Change ‘COP 28’ later this year is testament to international confidence in the UAE’s ability to lead the way on climate change action,” he said.

Al Janahi added “Dubai Customs attaches great importance to optimal investment in youth skills, empowering them for the future with the skills and knowledge necessary to take the helm of sustainable development. Dubai Customs recently approved the formation of the Dubai Customs Youth Council with a view to making young national workforce at the center Customs work development geared to the future. The team is entrusted with the implementation of the national youth agenda with focus on cooperation and partnership with various agencies to promote youth initiatives and propose plans to better leverage young staff’s skills and capabilities for the organization’s continuing success.”

The event featured a panel session on ‘Sustainable Development Solutions to Meet the Challenges of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)’. The session discussed the role of Dubai Customs in supporting economic development and sustainability, and the initiatives it has taken to promote young Emirati projects, specially SMEs. Dubai Customs help these private businesses grow and thrive by providing advice on how to invest in technology and innovation and reduce operational costs to meet constant success.

Speakers in the panel session touched on the importance of sustainably leveraging intellectual knowledge, skills and innovation and conducting proper market needs analysis to ensure success in youth business investments.

At the end of the event, the participants in the panel session were appreciated and recognized.

