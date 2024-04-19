Open Menu

Ecuador Mayor Killed Ahead Of Anti-crime Referendum: Police

Umer Jamshaid Published April 19, 2024 | 10:57 PM

Ecuador mayor killed ahead of anti-crime referendum: police

The mayor of a mining town in southern Ecuador was shot dead Friday, the second in days ahead of a weekend referendum on tougher measures against violent crime, police said

Quito, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) The mayor of a mining town in southern Ecuador was shot dead Friday, the second in days ahead of a weekend referendum on tougher measures against violent crime, police said.

Jorge Maldonado, the mayor of Portovelo, "fell victim to gunshots that resulted in his death," police said on social network X. This made him the fifth Ecuadoran major assassinated in a year, and the third in a month.

Two days before Maldonado's killing, the mayor of Camilo Ponce Enriquez in the southern province of Azuay, Jose Sanchez, was shot and killed.

Millions of Ecuadorans will cast ballots in a referendum on Sunday to decide whether or not to green-light stricter measures against organized crime in a country gripped by bloody gang wars.

Once a bastion of peace situated between major cocaine producers, the south American country has been plunged into crisis after years of expansion by the transnational cartels that use its ports to ship the drug to the United States and Europe. Prosecutors, journalists and police are also among the victims of organized criminals with links to Mexican and Colombian cartels.

In January, President Daniel Noboa declared a state of "internal armed conflict" against 20 criminal groups.

That came after a spasm of violence sparked by the prison escape of a major drug lord, who has yet to be recaptured.

sp-pld/mlr/sst/

Related Topics

Dead Police Europe Ponce Maldonado Ecuador United States January Criminals Sunday Million

Recent Stories

Mirpur Police arrest 68 suspects of food outlet at ..

Mirpur Police arrest 68 suspects of food outlet attack

4 minutes ago
 Flooding on Chitral-Peshawar Highway strands trave ..

Flooding on Chitral-Peshawar Highway strands travelers

4 minutes ago
 Bilawal Bhutto demands govt to hold tripartite dia ..

Bilawal Bhutto demands govt to hold tripartite dialogue to curb terrorism

3 minutes ago
 Punjab ombudsman facilitates over 1.36 crore payme ..

Punjab ombudsman facilitates over 1.36 crore payment to victims

4 minutes ago
 Croatia top court bars president from becoming nex ..

Croatia top court bars president from becoming next PM

4 minutes ago
 Leghari seeks KP Govt’s cooperation in anti-powe ..

Leghari seeks KP Govt’s cooperation in anti-power theft campaign

4 minutes ago
Sehwan Development Authority's staff protests agai ..

Sehwan Development Authority's staff protests against non-payment of salaries

4 minutes ago
 DIG directs SSPs to take unrelenting action agains ..

DIG directs SSPs to take unrelenting action against organized crimes

37 minutes ago
 Govt committed to provide relief to poor people: K ..

Govt committed to provide relief to poor people: Khawaja Asif

37 minutes ago
 Pakistan aims to agree outline of new IMF loan in ..

Pakistan aims to agree outline of new IMF loan in May - Finance Minister

36 minutes ago
 Pakistan's indigenous products can enter global ma ..

Pakistan's indigenous products can enter global market: Experts

37 minutes ago
 Roti, naan will be available at official rates. Na ..

Roti, naan will be available at official rates. Nanbai Association

37 minutes ago

More Stories From World