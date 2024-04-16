Erdogan Says Netanyahu To Blame For Iran's Attack On Israel
Sumaira FH Published April 16, 2024 | 11:26 PM
Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday said that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was the main one to blame for Iran's first direct attack on Israel
Ankara, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday said that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was the main one to blame for Iran's first direct attack on Israel.
"The main one responsible for the tension that gripped our hearts on the evening of April 13 is Netanyahu and his bloody administration", the Turkish leader, who regularly criticises Israel and its leadership, said in televised remarks.
"Those who have been silent for months about Israel's aggressive attitude immediately condemned the Iranian response," he said. "But it's Netanyahu himself who is the first who should be condemned.
"
He said Israel's April 1 attack on the Iranian consulate in Damascus violated international law and "was the straw that broke the camel's back."
Turkey Sunday called for "an end to the escalation" in the middle East after Iran's attack on Israel, saying there was a risk of setting off a regional war.
Iran launched more than 300 drones and missiles against Israel Saturday night in response to Israel's bombing of the consular section of its Damascus embassy. Almost all the projectiles were intercepted by Israel and its allies.
Recent Stories
Fire at Copenhagen landmark 'under control'
Hub rally on April 28
Saudi delegation's visit to usher in new era of close cooperation: Prime Ministe ..
Human traffickers gang busted in Mirpurkhas, 2 girls rescued
Man killed in Attock
Pakistan's envoy holds meeting with biosafety, biotechnology team in Brussels
Empowering women economically crucial for society development: Nilofar Bakhtiar
Fully prepared against West Indies: Sidra Amin
Macron recalls dark side of French WWII history in resistance tribute
Thousands rally in Georgia as parliament debates 'foreign influence' law
Dubai airport diverts flights as 'exceptional weather' hits city
Railways police seek cancellation bail of constable who manhandled woman
More Stories From World
-
Fire at Copenhagen landmark 'under control'5 minutes ago
-
Macron recalls dark side of French WWII history in resistance tribute49 minutes ago
-
Thousands rally in Georgia as parliament debates 'foreign influence' law52 minutes ago
-
Dubai airport diverts flights as 'exceptional weather' hits city51 minutes ago
-
Row erupts as Brussels orders shutdown of right-wing meet52 minutes ago
-
Russia orders fresh evacuations in Siberia over flood fears52 minutes ago
-
Scholz urges China to use Russia 'influence' to end Ukraine war1 hour ago
-
Hundreds of Gazans queue for bread at reopened bakery1 hour ago
-
Historic Trump trial shifts to grilling of potential jurors1 hour ago
-
Middle East on edge after Israel vows 'response' to Iran attack2 hours ago
-
Kosovo shocked by two femicides in less than a week2 hours ago
-
Heavy floods hit Dubai, airport as Oman toll rises to 182 hours ago