Open Menu

Erdogan Says Netanyahu To Blame For Iran's Attack On Israel

Sumaira FH Published April 16, 2024 | 11:26 PM

Erdogan says Netanyahu to blame for Iran's attack on Israel

Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday said that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was the main one to blame for Iran's first direct attack on Israel

Ankara, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday said that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was the main one to blame for Iran's first direct attack on Israel.

"The main one responsible for the tension that gripped our hearts on the evening of April 13 is Netanyahu and his bloody administration", the Turkish leader, who regularly criticises Israel and its leadership, said in televised remarks.

"Those who have been silent for months about Israel's aggressive attitude immediately condemned the Iranian response," he said. "But it's Netanyahu himself who is the first who should be condemned.

"

He said Israel's April 1 attack on the Iranian consulate in Damascus violated international law and "was the straw that broke the camel's back."

Turkey Sunday called for "an end to the escalation" in the middle East after Iran's attack on Israel, saying there was a risk of setting off a regional war.

Iran launched more than 300 drones and missiles against Israel Saturday night in response to Israel's bombing of the consular section of its Damascus embassy. Almost all the projectiles were intercepted by Israel and its allies.

Related Topics

Attack Prime Minister Israel Iran Turkey Damascus Middle East Tayyip Erdogan April Sunday All

Recent Stories

Fire at Copenhagen landmark 'under control'

Fire at Copenhagen landmark 'under control'

5 minutes ago
 Hub rally on April 28

Hub rally on April 28

5 minutes ago
 Saudi delegation's visit to usher in new era of cl ..

Saudi delegation's visit to usher in new era of close cooperation: Prime Ministe ..

5 minutes ago
 Human traffickers gang busted in Mirpurkhas, 2 gir ..

Human traffickers gang busted in Mirpurkhas, 2 girls rescued

5 minutes ago
 Man killed in Attock

Man killed in Attock

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan's envoy holds meeting with biosafety, bio ..

Pakistan's envoy holds meeting with biosafety, biotechnology team in Brussels

5 minutes ago
Empowering women economically crucial for society ..

Empowering women economically crucial for society development: Nilofar Bakhtiar

49 minutes ago
 Fully prepared against West Indies: Sidra Amin

Fully prepared against West Indies: Sidra Amin

48 minutes ago
 Macron recalls dark side of French WWII history in ..

Macron recalls dark side of French WWII history in resistance tribute

49 minutes ago
 Thousands rally in Georgia as parliament debates ' ..

Thousands rally in Georgia as parliament debates 'foreign influence' law

52 minutes ago
 Dubai airport diverts flights as 'exceptional weat ..

Dubai airport diverts flights as 'exceptional weather' hits city

51 minutes ago
 Railways police seek cancellation bail of constabl ..

Railways police seek cancellation bail of constable who manhandled woman

52 minutes ago

More Stories From World