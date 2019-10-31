UrduPoint.com
Estonia Retains Tight Immigration Quota At 1,314

Estonia again capped the number of third-country citizens who will be allowed to move to the small EU nation in 2020 at 0.1 percent of its population, or 1,314 people

TALLINN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2019) Estonia again capped the number of third-country citizens who will be allowed to move to the small EU nation in 2020 at 0.1 percent of its population, or 1,314 people.

"The annual quota for arrivals in Estonia cannot exceed 0.1 percent of the republic's population.

In 2020, it will be remain unchanged from the previous year and amount to 0.1 percent, or 1,314 people," the cabinet said in a statement.

The restrictions do not apply to people from other EU countries, the European Economic Area, Switzerland, the United States, Japan and refugees distributed by the European Commission.

Exemptions are also given to people who wish to reunite with their Estonian families, as well as students and educators.

