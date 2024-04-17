Open Menu

EU Working To Expand Iran Sanctions After Attack On Israel: Borrell

Umer Jamshaid Published April 17, 2024 | 02:10 AM

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Tuesday that Brussels was starting work on expanding sanctions against Iran after Tehran's attack on Israel.

Speaking after an emergency online meeting of EU foreign ministers, Borrell said the bloc would look to toughen measures against Iran's supplies of weaponry -- including drones -- to Russia and proxy groups around the middle East.

"Some member states propose the adoption of expanded restrictive measures against Iran," Borrell said.

The EU's top diplomat said he was requesting his service "start the necessary work related to the sanctions".

EU foreign ministers held urgent talks after Iran's unprecedented weekend drone and missile onslaught against Israel, which caused little damage.

Their meeting came on the eve of a two-day EU leaders' summit in Brussels, during which the dangerous escalation in the Middle East will loom large on the agenda.

Tehran's first-ever direct assault on Israeli soil came in response to a deadly attack on its consulate in Damascus widely blamed on Israel.

Borrell said the EU countries roundly reiterated their condemnation of Iran's attack and backed Israel's right to self-defence.

"We have to move away from the edge of the abyss," Borrell said.

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz welcomed the "positive trend towards the adoption of sanctions against Iran" on X, formerly Twitter.

The EU has already slapped sanctions on Iran for supplying drones to Russia for its war in Ukraine and has threatened to punish Tehran if it provides missiles to Moscow.

Borrell said some member states had raised the possibility of adding Iran's Revolutionary Guards to the EU's terrorist blacklist, but he noted this first required a legal ruling in a member state.

