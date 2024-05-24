Ex-regulator Confirmed As New Chief Of Brazil's Petrobras
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 24, 2024 | 08:50 PM
Brazil's state-run oil company, Petrobras, confirmed former regulator Magda Chambriard as its new chief executive Friday, 10 days after left-wing President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva sacked her predecessor
Lula has been pushing for Petrobras to invest more, saying it will boost Latin America's biggest economy -- a spending spree resisted by investors.
Petrobras said its board had named Chambriard as a member and elected her chief executive, effective immediately. She is the second woman to hold the post, after Graca Foster, from 2012 to 2015.
The 66-year-old chemical and civil engineer started her career at Petrobras in 1980, then led Brazil's oil and natural gas agency, ANP, from 2012 to 2016.
Chambriard replaces Jean Paul Prates, whose sacking was announced on May 14, after less than 18 months on the job, triggering turbulence at Petrobras, the key player in the world's seventh-biggest oil producing country.
Prates's ouster followed a spat between Petrobras and shareholders over dividend payments, which heightened concerns about the government's influence in the publicly traded company's decision-making.
Prates, a former state senator, faced fierce criticism after Petrobras announced it would not pay an extraordinary dividend to investors following its second-highest net profit ever last year, $24.8 billion.
The March announcement caused the company's share price to plummet, and was seen by some analysts and opponents as direct government intervention.
Lula accused Petrobras executives of putting the company's shareholders ahead of the Brazilian people.
The Petrobras board eventually approved the dividend payment in late April.
Just over half of Petrobras's capital is held by the Brazilian state, and the rest by shareholders.
