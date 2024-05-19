Open Menu

Expansion, Anti-terrorism Top Priorities Of This Year's SCO Meetings: Say Experts

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 19, 2024 | 06:40 PM

Expansion, anti-terrorism top priorities of this year's SCO meetings: say experts

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2024) China's top diplomat, Wang Yi, is visiting Central Asia and will also attend a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Council of Ministers of Foreign Affairs.

The visit is expected to strengthen China's cooperation with the region and improve coordination and preparation for the upcoming meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the SCO, according to Chinese experts. They believe the SCO's expansion and anti-terrorism efforts will top the agenda of this year's meetings, and further highlight the organization's influence and important role in a complicated international environment.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang, who is also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, met with Tajik President Emomali Rahmon in Dushanbe on Saturday, with both sides pledging to expand bilateral cooperation in various areas.

China is willing to deepen security cooperation with Tajikistan and resolutely combat all forms of terrorism, Wang said, adding that the two sides can strengthen cooperation in the United Nations, the SCO and the China-Central Asia mechanism, safeguard the common interests of the two countries and other developing countries, and make due contributions to the prosperity and stability of the region and the world at large.

Rahmon stressed that promoting relations with China is a priority of Tajikistan's foreign policy, adding, the Tajik side firmly upholds the one-China principle and holds that Taiwan is an inalienable part of China.

Wang's visit is set to coordinate and prepare for this year's meeting of the Council of Heads of State of SCO. The expansion of this organization, as well as anti-terrorism will top the agenda of this year's SCO meetings, given the current complicated international circumstances, Cui Heng, a scholar from the Shanghai-based China National Institute for SCO International Exchange and Judicial Cooperation, told the Global Times on Sunday.

Belarus plans to become a full member of the SCO in July, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said, as quoted by the Belarusian state-run news agency BelTA in March.

Moreover, Saudi Arabia's cabinet also approved a decision to join the SCO last year.

With the inclusion of those countries, the SCO can better coordinate its actions within the region and enhance its influence, Cui said, noting that the organization's function in fighting terrorism is highlighted when terrorist attacks threatened some member countries.

Both Russia and Pakistan have been hit by terrorist attacks this year.

Secretary General of the SCO, Zhang Ming told the Global Times in an exclusive interview in March that the SCO strongly condemns such terrorist acts, which prompted more agreements in the SCO to unite with the international community to resolutely combat the "three forces" of terrorism, separatism and extremism.

Zhang said member states of the SCO always tend to reach consensus through consultation on many major issues, unifying their positions on the solutions to relevant problems.

In recent years, the SCO has been continuously strengthening cooperation with other international organizations, contributing new ideas and providing new solutions to global governance, representing a more democratic and multipolar world order, Zhu Yongbiao, director of the Center for Afghanistan Studies at Lanzhou University, told the Global Times on Sunday.

Experts also noted Wang's visit will further deepen cooperation with Central Asian countries, as China's cooperation with those countries in both traditional and new areas is gaining momentum.

China will take the rotating chair of the SCO from Kazakhstan in the second half of this year, thus Wang's visit to Kazakhstan aims to further negotiate cooperation on chairing the organization in the next year, said Cui.

APP/asg

Related Topics

Pakistan Terrorist Afghanistan World United Nations Exchange Russia China Threatened Visit Lanzhou Dushanbe Tajikistan Saudi Arabia Kazakhstan March July Sunday Shanghai Cooperation Organization All From Cabinet Top Asia

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 May 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2024

10 hours ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership table

Football: Scottish Premiership table

19 hours ago
 'Can I kill someone?': Richard Gere's dilemma in ' ..

'Can I kill someone?': Richard Gere's dilemma in 'Oh, Canada'

20 hours ago
 UN agency says 800,000 'forced to flee' Rafah sinc ..

UN agency says 800,000 'forced to flee' Rafah since start of Israeli operation

20 hours ago
 CM lays foundation stone of ‘Nawaz Sharif IT cit ..

CM lays foundation stone of ‘Nawaz Sharif IT city’ in Lahore

20 hours ago
PBF recommends to simplify tax system, make busine ..

PBF recommends to simplify tax system, make businesses easier

20 hours ago
 Election for PML-N president to be held on May 28

Election for PML-N president to be held on May 28

20 hours ago
 Three Syrians missing after cargo ship sinks off R ..

Three Syrians missing after cargo ship sinks off Romania

20 hours ago
 Georgia president vetoes controversial 'foreign in ..

Georgia president vetoes controversial 'foreign influence' law

20 hours ago
 600-kg dead meat seized, 2 arrested

600-kg dead meat seized, 2 arrested

20 hours ago
 Trump to rouse firearm owners at gun lobby gatheri ..

Trump to rouse firearm owners at gun lobby gathering

20 hours ago

More Stories From World