FC Porto V Arsenal Champions League Starting Line-ups
Muhammad Irfan Published February 22, 2024 | 12:50 AM
Porto, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) Starting line-ups in the UEFA Champions League last 16, first leg between FC Porto and Arsenal at the Estadio do Dragao on Wednesday (kick-off 2000 GMT):
FC Porto (4-2-3-1)
Diogo Costa; Joao Mario, Otavio, Pepe (capt), Wendell; Nico Gonzalez, Alan Varela; Francisco Conceicao, Pepe, Galeno; Evanilson
Coach: Sergio Conceicao (POR)
Arsenal (4-3-3)
David Raya; Ben White, William Saliba, Gabriel, Jakub Kiwior; Declan Rice, Martin Odegaard (capt), Leandro Trossard; Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, Kai Havertz
Coach: Mikel Arteta (ESP)
Referee: Serdar Gozubuyuk (NED)
Recent Stories
Afghanistan win three-run thriller, but Sri Lanka take T20 series
Caretaker Minister for National Food Security and Research Dr Kausar Abdullah Ma ..
AJK observes Mother Language Day
Australian High Commissioner calls on Maryam Nawaz
AJK PM forms a committee for transparent purchase of medicines for public sector ..
Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq urges UN to take measure ..
'It's frightening': YouTubers split over OpenAI's video tool Sora
Caretaker CM Punjab visits stadium to watch PSL
Commercial spaceship set for lunar touchdown, in test for US industry
Lahore Literary Festival to start from 23rd
Swiatek downs Svitolina in Dubai, Gauff reaches quarter-finals
Tennis: WTA Dubai Open results
More Stories From World
-
South Africa to face Wales at Twickenham as Taylor Swift plays Cardiff23 minutes ago
-
King Charles III meets PM in person for weekly audience53 minutes ago
-
Osimhen returns for Napoli in new coach Calzona's debut against Barca1 hour ago
-
Tennis: WTA Dubai Open results - collated1 hour ago
-
Verstappen dominates testing as Wolff says Horner probe 'issue for all F1'1 hour ago
-
Napoli v Barcelona Champions League starting line-ups1 hour ago
-
Fan protests torpedo billion-euro Bundesliga investor deal2 hours ago
-
'It's frightening': YouTubers split over OpenAI's video tool Sora2 hours ago
-
UN calls Gaza's humanitarian situation 'inhumane'; people 'hanging by a thread'2 hours ago
-
Two dead, two hurt in Dutch bridge accident2 hours ago
-
Senegal candidates decry delay in setting new poll date2 hours ago
-
EU answers telecom industry's call for sector overhaul2 hours ago