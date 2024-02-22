FC Porto v Arsenal Champions League starting line-ups

Open Menu

Muhammad Irfan Published February 22, 2024 | 12:50 AM

Porto, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) Starting line-ups in the UEFA Champions League last 16, first leg between FC Porto and Arsenal at the Estadio do Dragao on Wednesday (kick-off 2000 GMT):

FC Porto (4-2-3-1)

Diogo Costa; Joao Mario, Otavio, Pepe (capt), Wendell; Nico Gonzalez, Alan Varela; Francisco Conceicao, Pepe, Galeno; Evanilson

Coach: Sergio Conceicao (POR)

Arsenal (4-3-3)

David Raya; Ben White, William Saliba, Gabriel, Jakub Kiwior; Declan Rice, Martin Odegaard (capt), Leandro Trossard; Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, Kai Havertz

Coach: Mikel Arteta (ESP)

Referee: Serdar Gozubuyuk (NED)

