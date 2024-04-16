Open Menu

Fire At Copenhagen Landmark 'under Control'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 16, 2024 | 11:26 PM

Fire at Copenhagen landmark 'under control'

Danish rescue services said Tuesday that the fire that engulfed Copenhagen's 17th-century former stock exchange, ravaging the building and toppling its iconic spire, was "under control"

Copenhagen, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) Danish rescue services said Tuesday that the fire that engulfed Copenhagen's 17th-century former stock exchange, ravaging the building and toppling its iconic spire, was "under control."

Amid flames and black smoke, the 54-metre (180-foot) spire crashed into the street below the Borsen building on Tuesday morning, which had been undergoing renovation.

Shortly after 4:00 pm (1400 GMT), rescue services said the fire had been brought under control.

"The fire is under control to the extent that we at this moment are dealing with what we call final extinguishing," director of emergency services Jakob Vedsted Andersen told a press conference, adding the work would continue for "many hours".

He said that half of the building was more or less burnt.

Earlier in the day, witnesses watched in tears as more than 100 firefighters battled to save the building.

"This is our Notre-Dame! This is a national treasure," local resident, 45-year-old Elisabeth Moltke, told AFP.

"It pains us all to see Borsen in the middle of Copenhagen in flames. It is our shared cultural heritage", Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen told public broadcaster DR.

Frederiksen lamented the "hundreds of years of history going up in flames."

Denmark's King Frederik X said in a statement that the country had woken up to "a sad sight."

"An important part of our architectural heritage was and still is in flames," the regent said.

The fire started at around 7:30 am (0530 GMT) under the red-brick building's copper roof, emergency services told reporters.

As flames and huge plumes of black smoke billowed from the rooftop, fire trucks surrounded the building, covered in scaffolding and canvas, which today houses the Danish Chamber of Commerce.

Related Topics

Fire Prime Minister Stock Exchange Denmark Chamber Commerce All From Sad

Recent Stories

Hub rally on April 28

Hub rally on April 28

1 minute ago
 Saudi delegation's visit to usher in new era of cl ..

Saudi delegation's visit to usher in new era of close cooperation: Prime Ministe ..

57 seconds ago
 Erdogan says Netanyahu to blame for Iran's attack ..

Erdogan says Netanyahu to blame for Iran's attack on Israel

59 seconds ago
 Human traffickers gang busted in Mirpurkhas, 2 gir ..

Human traffickers gang busted in Mirpurkhas, 2 girls rescued

1 minute ago
 Man killed in Attock

Man killed in Attock

1 minute ago
 Pakistan's envoy holds meeting with biosafety, bio ..

Pakistan's envoy holds meeting with biosafety, biotechnology team in Brussels

1 minute ago
Empowering women economically crucial for society ..

Empowering women economically crucial for society development: Nilofar Bakhtiar

45 minutes ago
 Fully prepared against West Indies: Sidra Amin

Fully prepared against West Indies: Sidra Amin

44 minutes ago
 Macron recalls dark side of French WWII history in ..

Macron recalls dark side of French WWII history in resistance tribute

45 minutes ago
 Thousands rally in Georgia as parliament debates ' ..

Thousands rally in Georgia as parliament debates 'foreign influence' law

48 minutes ago
 Dubai airport diverts flights as 'exceptional weat ..

Dubai airport diverts flights as 'exceptional weather' hits city

47 minutes ago
 Railways police seek cancellation bail of constabl ..

Railways police seek cancellation bail of constable who manhandled woman

48 minutes ago

More Stories From World